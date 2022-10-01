FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Alabama quarterback Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury during the second quarter of Saturday’s game and did not return to the field for the 49-26 win over the Razorbacks.

After the win, Alabama head coach Nick Saban gave an update on the reigning Heisman Trophy winner

"Bryce has a little AC sprain in his shoulder,” Saban said. "We’ll have to take it day-to-day. I think he’s OK. He doesn’t have a serious injury. We didn’t think he could go back in the game today because I didn’t think he had much steam on throwing the ball.

"He’s had these before, and in a few days, he starts to respond pretty well, so we’ll just have to see how it goes and play it day-to-day."

The quarterback landed on his right shoulder while attempting to escape from Arkansas' Drew Sanders. After the hit, Young came up favoring his right arm and headed straight to the medical tent.

Young spent more than 10 minutes in the tent before he emerged and ran straight into the Crimson Tide dressing room before the end of the first half.

The Alabama signal-caller had a nice start to his game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. He completed 7 of his 13 passes for 173 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Young completed three passes for more than 40 yards including the 47-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Prentice.

Jalen Milroe replaced Young and on the third play of his first drive of the game, he scampered in from three yards out to give Alabama a three-touchdown lead. The redshirt sophomore finished with 156 yards of total offense, rushing for 91 yards and a touchdown on six carries while adding 65 yards through the air on 4 of 9 passing.

With Young injured, Saban was asked about the state of the offense after racking up more than 550 total yards.

"Bryce is a great player," Saban said. "There’s only one Bryce Young in this country, and he’s a great player. Jalen can do what Jalen does well, and we have confidence in him. We have confidence in the development of Ty Simpson as his backup. But hopefully, will Bryce will be OK. But I thought the offense did a really good job of continuing to score points in a different way than when Bryce plays, and I think you’ve gotta have that kind of diversity on your team.

"You’ve gotta be able to win more than one way."

Alabama will return home to host Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 8, for a 7 p.m. CT kick on CBS.