Alabama remained at No. 8 in the second release of this year’s College Football Playoffs. The Crimson Tide ranked the third-highest among one-loss teams, trailing No. 6 Oregon and No. 7 Texas.

The top five remained the same from last week’s rankings as Ohio State kept its spot at No. 1 followed by No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Florida State, and No. 5 Washington.

Alabama’s playoff resume includes a trio of ranked wins against No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 13 Tennessee and No. 19 LSU. The Crimson Tide is also one conference win away from clinching a berth in the SEC Championship Game where it would likely face Georgia.

Texas remains one of the biggest obstacles in Alabama’s path to the playoff. The Longhorns beat the Crimson Tide, 34-24, inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 9. That head-to-head advantage will make Texas hard for Alabama to pass as long as the two share the same record.

Alabama will travel to Kentucky for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff Saturday inside Kroger Field. From there the Crimson Tide will play its final home game against Tennessee-Chattanooga on Nov. 18 before wrapping up its regular season at Auburn on Nov. 25.

The two semifinal games for this season's playoff will be the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California and the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Both will take place on Jan. 1. The national championship game will be played in Houston's NRG Stadium on Jan. 8.

Next week’s College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Nov. 14 at around 8 p.m. between games of a Champions Classic college basketball doubleheader. The unveiling will be televised on ESPN, which is also airing the basketball games.