As Alabama prepares to wrap up its spring camp this weekend, its roster is beginning to take better shape for the fall. The Crimson Tide has already seen three players enter their names in the transfer portal this week, bringing its scholarship count closer to the 85-man limit it will need to reach by the fall. Including Alabama’s four incoming summer signees, Tide Illustrated counts 86 scholarship players on next season’s roster. That includes freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell, who has been suspended from all team activities but remains on the online roster. Alabama has lost 18 players to the NCAA transfer portal since the start of last season. This offseason, the Tide has brought in a pair of Division I transfers, adding Maryland tight end C.J. Dippre and Georgia inside linebacker Trezmen Marshall. The spring transfer window opened on April 15 and will extend until the end of the month. It’s possible Alabama could see further departures and may even look to bring in players depending on if the right fit presents itself in the portal. With that in mind, here’s a look at where Alabama stands at each of its position groups.

QB (4)

— Jalen Milroe, R-So — Ty Simpson, R-Fr. — Eli Holstein, Fr. — Dylan Lonergan, Fr. What to expect: Despite recent rumors, Alabama appears set behind center. The quarterback competition is tight enough that it’s hard to imagine either Jalen Milroe or Ty Simpson transferring in the near future. Two-sport star Dylan Lonergan could still pursue a professional baseball career following the MLB draft in July. Even if he does, Alabama would still be in decent shape with three scholarship quarterbacks. Of course, Nick Saban could still elect to bring in a veteran option through the transfer portal if he doesn’t feel confident in his current crop of quarterbacks. That would likely result in a string of other transfers which would shake up the unit. Based on Saban’s remarks so far this spring, a transfer addition seems unlikely.

RB (5)

— Jase McClellan, Sr. — Roydell Williams, Sr. — Jam Miller, So. — Justice Haynes, Fr. — Richard Young, Fr. What to expect: Alabama has one of the deepest backfields in the nation. Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams provide the unit with a veteran presence and will ultimately give way to a talented trio of Justice Haynes Jam Miller and Richard Young after this season. Despite its depth, the Crimson Tide should spread the ball around enough to keep everyone happy this year.

WR (12)

— Jermaine Burton, Sr. — Thaiu Jones-Bell, R-Jr. — Malik Benson, Jr. — Ja’Corey Brooks, Jr. — Isaiah Bond, So. — Emmanuel Henderson, So. — Kendrick Law, So. — Kobe Prentice, So. — Shazz Preston, R-Fr. — Cole Adams, Fr. — Jalen Hale, Fr. — Jaren Hamilton, Fr. What to expect: Alabama is well-stocked at the wide receiver position. The Crimson Tide returns its two leading receivers from last season in Jermaine Burton and Ja’Corey Brooks. Meanwhile, Malik Benson has lived up to the hype this spring after joining the team as the top-rated junior college player in this year’s class. Alabama also brings back a trio of sophomores who showed promise last year in Isaiah Bond, Kendrick Law and Kobe Prentice. Those three should work their way into the rotation as well. While Alabama isn’t likely to add any more talent to the unit, one player to keep an eye on is Thaiu Jones-Bell. The redshirt junior has struggled to carve out a role on the team in his first three years with the Crimson Tide and could look for a better opportunity elsewhere.

TE (6)

— C.J. Dippre, Jr. — Robbie Ouzts, Jr. — Amari Niblack, So. — Miles Kitselman, Jr. — Danny Lewis, R-Fr. — Ty Lockwood, Fr. What to expect: Alabama has already seen plenty of transition at the tight end position. The Crimson Tide added Dippre to the mix in December and lost redshirt freshman Elijah Brown to the portal this week. At the moment, the unit seems set for the fall.

OL (13)

— J.C. Latham, Jr. — Wilkin Formby, Fr. — Tyler Booker, So. — Miles McVay, Fr. — RyQueze McElderry, Fr. — Seth McLaughlin, Sr. — James Brockermeyer, R-So. — Terrence Ferguson, R-So. — Kadyn Proctor, Fr. — Jaeden Roberts, R-So. — Elijah Pritchett, R-Fr. — Olaus Alinen, Fr. — Darran Dalcourt, R-Sr. What to expect: Alabama is a little light in terms of numbers on the offensive line. The Crimson Tide lost three starters from last season as Tyler Steen and Emil Ekiyor Jr. made way for the NFL while Javion Cohen transferred to Miami. Alabama also lost backup linemen Tanner Bowles (Kentucky), Tommy Brockermeyer (TCU), Damieon George Jr. (Florida) and Amari Kight (Central Florida) to the transfer portal. The most important thing for Alabama will be holding on to its current lineman. However, the Crimson Tide would likely welcome a veteran addition to the unit if it can find a good match in the portal.

DL (15)

— Justin Eboigbe, R-Sr. — Tim Smith, Sr. — Jamil Burroughs, R-Jr. — Jah-Marien Latham, R-Jr. — Anquin Barnes, R-So. — Monkell Goodwine, R-So. — Damon Payne Jr., R-So. — Jaheim, Oatis, So. — Isaiah Hastings, R-Fr. — Tim Keenan III, R-Fr. — Khurtis Perry, R-Fr — Edric Hill, Fr. — Hunter Osborne, Fr. — Jordan Renaud, Fr. — James Smith, Fr. What to expect: The defensive line isn’t necessarily Alabama’s strongest position group, but it is a spot where the Crimson Tide has plenty of numbers. If there is one unit poised for attrition, it is this one. Depth is never a bad thing, but carrying 15 defensive linemen seems like overkill. It could be hard to keep everyone happy in terms of playing time.

LB (15)

— Trezmen Marshall, Sr — Chris Braswell, Sr. — Quandarrius Robinson, Sr. — Kendrick Blackshire, Jr — Justin Jefferson, Jr. —Dallas Turner, Jr. — Ian Jackson, R-So. — Keanu Koht, R-So. — Deontae Lawson, R-So. — Jeremiah Alexander, R-Fr. — Jihaad Campbell, R-Fr. — Shawn Murphy, R-Fr. — Keon Keeley, Fr. — Yhonzae Pierre, Fr. — Qua Russaw, Fr. What to expect: Alabama has an embarrassment of riches at the linebacker position with six former five-star recruits in the unit. Five of those are edge rushers, but the Crimson Tide is still well-stocked when it comes to inside help. After adding Marshall in January, Alabama is likely done shopping at the position. Departures are still possible, especially at the edge rusher position where Alabama might struggle to find roles for its long list of talent.

DB (13)

— Malachi Moore, Sr. — Kristian Story, Sr. — Kool-Aid McKinstry, Jr. — DeVonta Smith, Jr. — Terrion Arnold, R-So. — Antonio Kite, R-Fr. — Earl Little II, R-Fr. — Jake Pope, R-Fr. — Caleb Downs, Fr. — Brayson Hubbard, Fr. — Jahlil Hurley, Fr. — Tony Mitchell, Fr. — Desmond Ricks, Fr. What to expect: With just four upperclassmen, this is one of Alabama’s youngest units. However, with rising talents such as Caleb Downs and Earl Little II stepping in nicely to first-team roles this spring, the Crimson Tide doesn’t necessarily need to add a veteran to the mix. Alabama lost redshirt junior Jahquez Robinson and redshirt freshman Tre’Quon Fegans to the transfer portal this week. Mitchell’s status is also unclear after he was arrested on a charge of marijuana possession with the intent to sell last month.

ST (3)