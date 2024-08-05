Where Alabama ranks in preseason coaches poll
Alabama football checked in at No. 5 in the preseason US LBM coaches poll released Monday. It is the lowest preseason coaches poll ranking for the Crimson Tide since 2009 when it was also ranked No. 5.
The coaches poll is conducted weekly throughout the season and is voted on by a random draw of college coaches across each conference, plus independents. Alabama finished fifth in the final poll of the 2023-24 season following its Rose Bowl loss to Michigan.
Eight other SEC teams joined Alabama included in the preseason poll, and the Crimson Tide will play five of those teams this season — No. 1 Georgia, No. 11 Missouri, No. 12 LSU, Tennessee and No. 16 Oklahoma. Texas (No. 4), Ole Miss (No. 6) and Texas A&M (No. 20) were also ranked by the panel of coaches. Auburn, Kentucky, Florida and South Carolina all received points to be ranked.
The Associated Press preseason poll will be released around 11 a.m. CT next Monday, Aug. 12.
Here is the full preseason coaches poll:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Oregon
4. Texas.
5. Alabama
6. Ole Miss
7. Notre Dame
8. Michigan
9. Penn State
10. Florida State
11. Missouri
12. LSU
13. Utah
14. Clemson
15. Tennessee
16. Oklahoma
17. Kansas State
18. Oklahoma State
19. Miami
20. Texas A&M
21. Arizona
22. NC State
23. USC
24. Kansas
25. Iowa