Alabama football checked in at No. 5 in the preseason US LBM coaches poll released Monday. It is the lowest preseason coaches poll ranking for the Crimson Tide since 2009 when it was also ranked No. 5.

The coaches poll is conducted weekly throughout the season and is voted on by a random draw of college coaches across each conference, plus independents. Alabama finished fifth in the final poll of the 2023-24 season following its Rose Bowl loss to Michigan.

Eight other SEC teams joined Alabama included in the preseason poll, and the Crimson Tide will play five of those teams this season — No. 1 Georgia, No. 11 Missouri, No. 12 LSU, Tennessee and No. 16 Oklahoma. Texas (No. 4), Ole Miss (No. 6) and Texas A&M (No. 20) were also ranked by the panel of coaches. Auburn, Kentucky, Florida and South Carolina all received points to be ranked.

The Associated Press preseason poll will be released around 11 a.m. CT next Monday, Aug. 12.

Here is the full preseason coaches poll:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Oregon

4. Texas.

5. Alabama

6. Ole Miss

7. Notre Dame

8. Michigan

9. Penn State

10. Florida State

11. Missouri

12. LSU

13. Utah

14. Clemson

15. Tennessee

16. Oklahoma

17. Kansas State

18. Oklahoma State

19. Miami

20. Texas A&M

21. Arizona

22. NC State

23. USC

24. Kansas

25. Iowa