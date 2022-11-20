Another wild week in college football meant sweeping changes in Sunday's polls.

The top four teams remained unchanged as Georgia took the top spot in the coaches poll with 59 first-place votes while Michigan and Ohio State split the remaining three tallies. Tennessee's loss to South Carolina not only plummeted them down the polls, dropping six spots to No. 11, but allowed Alabama and LSU to move into the top eight as both SEC West rivals sit at No. 6 and No. 7 respectively. Ole Miss was the last SEC team to appear in the coaches poll top 25, falling to No. 19 in its loss to Arkansas.

The Volunteers didn't drop as far in the AP Top 25, falling to No. 9 this week. The Bulldogs remained at No. 1 again tallying 62 first-place votes followed by No. 6 LSU, No. 8 Alabama and No. 20 Ole Miss.

The Crimson Tide will host Auburn in the annual Iron Bowl. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.