For the second consecutive week, Alabama was ranked No. 6 in the AFCA/USA Today Coaches Poll.

As to be expected, Georgia remained the No. 1 team during its bye week, garnering 43 first-place votes while Ohio State (17), Tennessee (2) and Michigan (1) divided the remaining tallies.

Along with the Bulldogs, Volunteers and Crimson Tide, the trio were joined by, No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 17 Kentucky, No. 20 LSU and No. 25 South Carolina, giving the SEC seven teams ranked in the coaches poll top 25, the most of any conference.

Alabama is on a bye this week and will continue its SEC slate when it travels to Baton Rouge to face LSU on Nov. 5.

