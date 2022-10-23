For the second consecutive week, Alabama was ranked No. 6 in the AFCA/USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25.

As to be expected, Georgia remained the No. 1 team during its bye week, garnering 43 first-place votes in the coaches poll while Ohio State (17), Tennessee (2) and Michigan (1) divided the remaining tallies. In the AP Top 25, Georgia paced all teams with 31 first places votes while Ohio State, Tennessee and Clemson split the remaining 32 votes.

Along with the Bulldogs, Volunteers and Crimson Tide, the trio were joined by, No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 17 Kentucky, No. 20 LSU and No. 25 South Carolina, giving the SEC seven teams ranked in the coaches poll top 25, the most of any conference. The same seven teams appeared in the AP Top 25 as No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Tennessee and No. Alabama was followed by, No. 15 Ole Miss, No. 18 LSU, No. 19 Kentucky and No. 25 South Carolina.

Alabama is on a bye this week and will continue its SEC slate when it travels to Baton Rouge to face LSU on Nov. 5.

