Where Alabama ranks following its narrow win over Arkansas
Alabama locked up the SEC West with a wild 42-35 victory over Arkansas inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. Avoiding the upset kept the Crimson Tide's playoff hopes alive, but the narrow win saw it drop a spot to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 as it was jumped by Ohio State for the No. 2 spot. Alabama did hold off the Buckeyes for No. 2 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll. Alabama is also currently at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff Standings which will be updated on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Georgia was the unanimous first-place team in both polls released Sunday, picking up all 62-first place votes in each.
Five SEC teams were represented in both polls. The coaches poll included No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 25 Kentucky. The AP Top 25 featured No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Alabama, No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 25 Arkansas.
Alabama will wrap up its regular season on Saturday as it travels to Auburn for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff. The game will be televised on CBS.
|Rank
|Coaches Poll
|AP Top 25
|
1
|
Georgia, 11-0 (62)
|
Georgia, 11-0 (62)
|
2
|
Alabama, 11-1
|
Ohio State, 10-1
|
3
|
Ohio State, 10-1
|
Alabama, 11-1
|
4
|
Cincinnati, 11-0
|
Cincinnati, 11-0
|
5
|
Notre Dame, 10-1
|
Notre Dame, 10-1
|
6
|
Michigan, 10-1
|
Michigan, 10-1
|
7
|
Oklahoma State, 10-1
|
Oklahoma State, 10-1
|
8
|
Ole Miss, 9-2
|
Ole Miss, 9-2
|
9
|
Oklahoma, 10-1
|
Baylor, 9-2
|
10
|
Baylor, 9-2
|
Oklahoma, 10-1
|
11
|
Oregon, 9-2
|
Oregon, 9-2
|
12
|
Iowa, 9-2
|
Michigan State, 9-2
|
13
|
Michigan State, 9-2
|
BYU, 9-2
|
14
|
Texas A&M, 8-3
|
Texas A&M, 8-3
|
15
|
BYU, 9-2
|
UTSA, 11-0
|
16
|
Houston, 10-1
|
Utah, 8-3
|
17
|
Pittsburgh, 9-2
|
Iowa, 9-2
|
18
|
Wisconsin, 8-3
|
Wisconsin, 8-3
|
19
|
Utah, 8-3
|
Houston, 10-1
|
20
|
UTSA, 11-0
|
Pittsburgh, 9-2
|
21
|
Wake Forest, 9-2
|
Wake Forest, 9-2
|
22
|
San Diego State, 10-1
|
San Diego State, 10-1
|
23
|
Louisiana-Lafayette, 10-1
|
Louisiana-Lafayette, 10-1
|
24
|
N.C. State, 8-3
|
N.C. State, 8-3
|
25
|
Kentucky, 8-3
|
Arkansas, 7-4