Where Alabama ranks following its narrow win over Arkansas

Alabama locked up the SEC West with a wild 42-35 victory over Arkansas inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. Avoiding the upset kept the Crimson Tide's playoff hopes alive, but the narrow win saw it drop a spot to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 as it was jumped by Ohio State for the No. 2 spot. Alabama did hold off the Buckeyes for No. 2 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll. Alabama is also currently at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff Standings which will be updated on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Georgia was the unanimous first-place team in both polls released Sunday, picking up all 62-first place votes in each.

Five SEC teams were represented in both polls. The coaches poll included No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 25 Kentucky. The AP Top 25 featured No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Alabama, No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 25 Arkansas.

Alabama will wrap up its regular season on Saturday as it travels to Auburn for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff. The game will be televised on CBS.

National Polls
Rank Coaches Poll  AP Top 25 

1

Georgia, 11-0 (62)

Georgia, 11-0 (62)

2

Alabama, 11-1

Ohio State, 10-1

3

Ohio State, 10-1

Alabama, 11-1

4

Cincinnati, 11-0

Cincinnati, 11-0

5

Notre Dame, 10-1

Notre Dame, 10-1

6

Michigan, 10-1

Michigan, 10-1

7

Oklahoma State, 10-1

Oklahoma State, 10-1

8

Ole Miss, 9-2

Ole Miss, 9-2

9

Oklahoma, 10-1

Baylor, 9-2

10

Baylor, 9-2

Oklahoma, 10-1

11

Oregon, 9-2

Oregon, 9-2

12

Iowa, 9-2

Michigan State, 9-2

13

Michigan State, 9-2

BYU, 9-2

14

Texas A&M, 8-3

Texas A&M, 8-3

15

BYU, 9-2

UTSA, 11-0

16

Houston, 10-1

Utah, 8-3

17

Pittsburgh, 9-2

Iowa, 9-2

18

Wisconsin, 8-3

Wisconsin, 8-3

19

Utah, 8-3

Houston, 10-1

20

UTSA, 11-0

Pittsburgh, 9-2

21

Wake Forest, 9-2

Wake Forest, 9-2

22

San Diego State, 10-1

San Diego State, 10-1

23

Louisiana-Lafayette, 10-1

Louisiana-Lafayette, 10-1

24

N.C. State, 8-3

N.C. State, 8-3

25

Kentucky, 8-3

Arkansas, 7-4
