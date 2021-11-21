Where Alabama ranks following its narrow win over Arkansas

Alabama locked up the SEC West with a wild 42-35 victory over Arkansas inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. Avoiding the upset kept the Crimson Tide's playoff hopes alive, but the narrow win saw it drop a spot to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 as it was jumped by Ohio State for the No. 2 spot. Alabama did hold off the Buckeyes for No. 2 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll. Alabama is also currently at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff Standings which will be updated on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Georgia was the unanimous first-place team in both polls released Sunday, picking up all 62-first place votes in each.

Five SEC teams were represented in both polls. The coaches poll included No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 25 Kentucky. The AP Top 25 featured No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Alabama, No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 25 Arkansas.

Alabama will wrap up its regular season on Saturday as it travels to Auburn for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff. The game will be televised on CBS.