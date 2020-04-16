We are just one week away from this year’s NFL draft which will begin next Thursday (April 23) at 7 p.m. CT. As is recent years, the first round will be held on Thursday, while rounds two and three will be held the following day. The draft will conclude on Saturday (April 25) with rounds 4-7. Several analysts are projecting Alabama to set a school record with five players selected in the first round, while some even see the Crimson Tide matching Miami’s record of six set in 2004. Today, BamaInsider compiled a list of seven mock drafts to show where Alabama players could wind up in this year’s NFL Draft.



Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback

Draftwire: No. 5 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins ESPN: No. 6 overall (Round 1), Los Angeles Chargers FOX Sports: No. 6 overall (Round 1), Los Angeles Chargers NFL.com: No. 6 overall (Round 1), Los Angeles Chargers Sports Illustrated: No. 5 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins Sporting News: No. 5 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins The Athletic: No. 6 overall (Round 1), Los Angeles Chargers Outlook: Will Tua Tagovailoa’s riddled injury history cause him to slide down draft boards, or is the former Alabama quarterback’s talent and potential enough to prompt a team to trade up for him? The left-hander is the most polarizing player in this year’s draft. Last week, former Cleveland Browns general manager Michael Lombardi said that two teams “flunked” Tagovailoa during pre-draft physicals. However, the quarterback and his camp continue to state fully he is fully cleared from a dislocated hip in November and is “ready to compete without any restrictions.” All of the mock drafts we used have Tagovailoa landing inside the top six picks. However, if he slides past the Chargers at No. 6, things could get interesting.

Jedrick Wills Jr., offensive lineman

Draftwire: No. 8 overall (Round 1), Arizona Cardinals ESPN: No. 11 overall (Round 1), New York Jets FOX Sports: No. 10 overall (Round 1), Cleveland Browns NFL.com: No. 8 overall (Round 1), Arizona Cardinals Sports Illustrated: No. 8 overall (Round 1), Arizona Cardinals Sporting News: No. 8 overall (Round 1), Arizona Cardinals The Athletic: No. 11 overall (Round 1), New York Jets Outlook: Jedrick Wills Jr. is part of a stacked class of offensive tackles wich also features Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs and Louisville’s Mekhi Becton. All three of those linemen could end up in the top 10 picks depending on how the draft shakes out. Wirfs seems to have separated himself from the group and is a popular pick to end up at No. 4 overall to the New York Giants. That would leave Wills and Becton as the most likely candidates to be the second tackle taken. Several teams inside the top 10 are looking for offensive tackles to protect their young quarterbacks, so Wills shouldn’t stay on the board for long.

Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver

Draftwire: No. 11 overall (Round 1), New York Jets ESPN: No. 9 overall (Round 1), Jacksonville Jaguars FOX Sports: No. 11 overall (Round 1), New York Jets NFL.com: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Las Vegas Raiders Sports Illustrated: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Las Vegas Raiders Sporting News: No. 13 overall (Round 1), San Francisco 49ers The Athletic: No. 15 overall (Round 1), Denver Broncos Outlook: Jerry Jeudy is competing with fellow Alabama teammate Henry Ruggs III and Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb to be the first receiver taken. All things considered, it might not matter too much as all three wideouts are projected to be selected within a few picks of each other. Due to a historically deep receiving class, Jeudy could see himself drop from his original top-10 projection earlier this year. Then again, the former Biletnikoff Award winner is the best route runner in this year’s class and would be a valuable asset to any offense.

Henry Ruggs III, wide receiver

Draftwire: No. 13 overall (Round 1), San Francisco 49ers ESPN: No. 21 overall (Round 1), Philadelphia Eagles FOX Sports: No. 13 overall (Round 1), San Francisco 49ers NFL.com: No. 13 overall (Round 1), San Francisco 49ers Sports Illustrated: No. 15 overall (Round 1), Denver Broncos Sporting News: No. 15 overall (Round 1), Denver Broncos The Athletic: No. 13 overall (Round 1), San Francisco 49ers Outlook: It’s crazy to think that Henry Ruggs III was considering passing up the draft at one point this offseason. The speedy playmaker certainly made the right decision as he could be the first receiver taken next week. Much of the buzz around Ruggs has come from his blazing 4.27 time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. However, the 5-foot-11, 188-pound receiver is much more than a track star, showcasing his elite hands on multiple occasions throughout his Crimson Tide career. Several mock drafts have Ruggs going No. 13 overall to the San Francisco 49ers. He’s the type of big-play threat that could push Kyle Shanahan’s offense over the top.

Xavier McKinney, safety

Draftwire: No. 27 overall (Round 1), Seattle Seahawks ESPN: No. 17 overall (Round 1), Dallas Cowboys FOX Sports: No. 26 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins Sports Illustrated: No. 18 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins Sporting News: No. 18 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins The Athletic: No. 39 overall (Round 2), Miami Dolphins Outlook: Xavier McKinney is the best pure safety in this year’s class. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defender led Alabama with 95 tackles last season and earned the second-highest coverage grade, receiving an 88.4 mark from Pro Football Focus. The majority of mock drafts we used projected McKinney to land in Miami. That’s ironic, considering the Dolphins received one of their first-round picks by trading away former Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick last year.

Trevon Diggs, cornerback

Draftwire: No. 32 overall (Round 1), Kansas City Chiefs ESPN: No. 61 overall (Round 2), Tennessee Titans Sports Illustrated: No. 20 overall (Round 1), Jacksonville Jaguars Sporting News: No. 20 overall (Round 1), Jacksonville Jaguars The Athletic: No. 17 overall (Round 1), Dallas Cowboys Outlook: Draft analysts have mixed opinions on whether or not Trevon Diggs will end up in the first round. If he does, Alabama will have a decent shot of equalling Miami’s record for most first-rounders in a single draft. While Diggs put up a forgettable performance against LSU, the 6-foot-2, 207-pound cornerback was named a first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus, who gave him a 90.1 coverage grade. Diggs has the size NFL teams covet. If he doesn’t hear his name called on Day 1, he should have to wait very long in the second round.

Terrell Lewis, edge rusher

Draftwire: No. 54 overall (Round 2), Buffalo Bills Sporting News: No. 42 overall (Round 2), Jacksonville Jaguars The Athletic: No. 51 overall (Round 2), Dallas Cowboys Outlook: Terrell Lewis has the potential to be a steal in this year’s draft. Listed at 6-foot-5, 262-pounds, he has the length and athleticism of a first-rounder. However, multiple significant injuries have limited his time on the field, raising red flags for NFL teams while leaving him still a bit raw as a prospect. According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, both the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys have expressed heavy interest in Lewis. It’s possible either of those two teams could trade back later in the first round or early second round to nab the former Alabama pass rusher.

Raekwon Davis, defensive lineman

Draftwire: No. 59 overall (Round 2), Seattle Seahawks Sporting News: No. 50 overall (Round 2), Chicago Bears The Athletic: No. 92 overall (Round 3), Baltimore Ravens Outlook: Raekwon Davis’ 6-foot-6, 311-pound frame will entice NFL teams even if his college stats do not. The towering defensive lineman tallied just two sacks over his final two seasons with the Crimson Tide after leading the team with 8.5 sacks in 2017. Nevertheless, Davis is capable of playing both the 3 technique and the 5 technique and should see his name called sometime during Day 2.

Anfernee Jennings, edge rusher

Draftwire: No. 114 overall (Round 4), Arizona Cardinals Sporting News: No. 95 overall (Round 3), Denver Broncos The Athletic: No. 172 overall (Round 5), New England Patriots Outlook: Anfernee Jennings might not be as flashy of a prospect as his former pass-rushing partner Terrell Lewis, but he should still be a solid player at the next level. Jennings led Alabama with eight sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss last season and offers plenty of power off the edge. The 6-foot-2, 256-pounder is capable of playing both with his hand in the dirt and as a stand-up rusher.

Shyheim Carter, defensive back

Draftwire: No. 128 overall (Round 4), Buffalo Bills Outlook: Shyheim Carter is a player who would have likely benefited from Alabama’s pro day as he opted out of workouts during the combine due to a slight hamstring strain. Last month, the defensive back told BamaInsider he was targeting a time in the 4.3 range in the 40-yard dash. Carter is a versatile defender who is capable of playing anywhere across the secondary. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound defensive back tallied a combined 17 pass deflections over the past two seasons. While NFL teams didn’t get a chance to evaluate Carter up close this offseason, they have plenty of quality tape to comb through from his time at Alabama.

Jared Mayden, defensive back

Draftwire: No. 210 overall (Round 6), San Francisco 49ers Outlook: Jared Mayden is determined to prove evaluators wrong after being snubbed by the NFL Combine earlier this year. Despite not having the ability to perform in front of NFL scouts, the former Alabama safety filmed himself for a virtual pro day which he sent out to all 32 teams. Mayden impressed at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., in January and is coming off a senior season in which he led Alabama with four interceptions. That could be enough for him to hear his name called next week.

