Alabama Crimson Tide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) could both be top-10 picks in the NFL Draft. Photo | Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t experienced the drop in draft status many feared he would after he dislocated his hip against Mississippi State in November. The talented quarterback will be healthy enough to work out for NFL teams prior to the draft on April 23. Tagovailoa will need to continue to demonstrate positive signs toward recovery. However, as long as things go to plan, the left-hander should be able to cement himself as a top-10 pick. Bleacher Report: No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins ESPN: No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins Fox Sports: No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins NFL.com, Bucky Brooks: No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins NFL.com, Daniel Jeremiah: No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins NFL.com, Lance Zierlein: No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins SB Nation: No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins Sports Illustrated: No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins Sporting: News: No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins Yahoo Sports: No. 6 overall, Los Angeles Chargers

Jedrick Wills Jr., offensive lineman

No Alabama player has seen his stock rise as much as Jedrick Wills Jr. In fact, it wouldn’t come as too much of a shock if the offensive tackle is the first Crimson Tide player off the board on draft day. Wills, 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, allowed just one sack and 14 pressures over 450 pass-blocking snaps during his junior season, according to Pro Football Focus. The evaluating service gave him an 86.6 offensive grade and a team-leading 90.0 run-blocking grade. Bleacher Report: No. 15, Denver Broncos ESPN: No. 11, New York Jets Fox Sports: No. 11, New York Jets NFL.com, Bucky Brooks: No. 4, New York Giants NFL.com, Daniel Jeremiah: No. 6, Los Angeles Chargers NFL.com, Lance Zierlein: No. 8, Arizona Cardinals SB Nation: No. 8, Arizona Cardinals Sports Illustrated: No. 4, New York Giants Sporting: News: No. 15, Denver Broncos Yahoo Sports: No. 5, Miami Dolphins

Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver

Jerry Jeudy was once viewed as a top-five pick before trailing off late last season. His MVP performance in the Citrus Bowl should help remind NFL teams of his elite potential, so should a strong showing at the NFL Combine next month. Jeudy will likely battle Oklahoma wideout Ceedee Lamb to be the first receiver off the board. The question is whether or not either of the two will land inside the top 10. Bleacher Report: No. 7, Carolina Panthers ESPN: No. 13, Indianapolis Colts Fox Sports: No. 8, Arizona Cardinals NFL.com, Bucky Brooks: No. 13, Indianapolis Colts NFL.com, Daniel Jeremiah: No. 15, Denver Broncos NFL.com, Lance Zierlein: No. 12, Las Vegas Raiders SB Nation: No. 13, Indianapolis Colts Sports Illustrated: No. 12, Las Vegas Raiders Sporting: News: No. 8, Arizona Cardinals Yahoo Sports: No. 11, New York Jets

Henry Ruggs III, wide receiver

Henry Ruggs III went back and forth on his decision to declare for the NFL Draft. Assuming the receiver can flash his sub-4.3 speed in the NFL Combine, he probably made the right decision. Ruggs will likely be the fastest player in this year’s draft class. That speed will be hard to pass up and could see him land inside the top half of the first round. Bleacher Report: No. 13, Indianapolis Colts ESPN: No. 15 Denver Broncos Fox Sports: No. 21, Philadelphia Eagles NFL.com, Bucky Brooks: No. 17, Dallas Cowboys NFL.com, Daniel Jeremiah: No. 21, Philadelphia Eagles NFL.com, Lance Zierlein: No. 24, New Orleans Saints SB Nation: No. 15 Denver Broncos Sports Illustrated: No. 21, Philadelphia Eagles Sporting: News: No. 22, Buffalo Bills Yahoo Sports: No. 15 Denver Broncos

Xavier McKinney, safety

Xavier McKinney might be part of another Alabama versus LSU battle as he competes with Tigers safety Grant Delpit to become the first player at the position taken in this year’s draft. Delpit took home last season’s Jim Thorpe Award, but McKinney might get the last laugh as his ability to cover and help out against the run will prove enticing to NFL teams. Bleacher Report: No. 17, Dallas Cowboys

ESPN: No. 23, New England Patriots Fox Sports: No. 27, Seattle Seahawks NFL.com, Bucky Brooks: No. 23, New England Patriots NFL.com, Daniel Jeremiah: No. 17, Dallas Cowboys NFL.com, Lance Zierlein: No. 17, Dallas Cowboys Sports Illustrated: No. 32, San Francisco 49ers Sporting: News: No. 32, San Francisco 49ers Yahoo Sports: No. 26, Miami Dolphins

Trevon Diggs, cornerback

Trevon Diggs has everything NFL teams look for at the cornerback position. Listed at 6-foot-2, 207 pounds he has a unique blend of size and athleticism. The former receiver recorded three interceptions and tied for the team lead with eight pass deflections last season. While a poor showing against LSU left a sour taste in the mouths of Alabama fans, Diggs graded out as the Crimson Tide’s top cornerback, limiting opposing quarterbacks to a 44.5 NFL passer rating on balls thrown his way. Fox Sports: No. 20, Jacksonville Jaguars NFL.com, Bucky Brooks: No. 20, Jacksonville Jaguars NFL.com, Lance Zierlein: No. 32, San Francisco 49ers SB Nation: No. 24, New Orleans Saints Sports Illustrated: No. 20, Jacksonville Jaguars Sporting: News: No. 20, Jacksonville Jaguars Yahoo Sports: No. 17, Dallas Cowboys

Terrell Lewis, outside linebacker

Terrell Lewis has one of the highest ceilings of any Alabama draft hopeful. The 6-foot-5, 252-pound pass rusher tallied a team-high 16 quarterback hurries and finished second on the team with six sacks and 11.5 tackles for a loss. The question is whether NFL teams will look past his riddled injury history. Lewis missed 10 games during the 2017 season with an elbow injury before sitting out the entire 2018 season with a torn ACL. Bleacher Report: No. 28, Baltimore Ravens SB Nation: No. 29, Tennessee Titans Sports Illustrated: No. 28, Baltimore Ravens Yahoo Sports: No. 28, Baltimore Ravens

