Where Alabama players are landing in NFL mock drafts coming out of January

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

The Senior Bowl is now behind us and the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL Draft has long passed. There’s still a month to go until the NFL Scouting Combine and roughly three months until the NFL Draft. With that in mind, here’s the latest look at where Alabama players are landing in the latest mock drafts.

BamaInsider compiled a list of 10 major mock drafts including, Bleacher Report (Kristopher Knox), ESPN (Mel Kiper Jr.), Fox Sports (Jason McIntyre), NFL.com (Bucky Brooks),(Daniel Jeremiah),(Lance Zierlein), SB Nation (Dan Kadar), Sports Illustrated (Kevin Hanson), Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) and Yahoo Sports (Eric Edholm).

Alabama Crimson Tide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) could both be top-10 picks in the NFL Draft. Photo | Getty Images
Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback 

Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t experienced the drop in draft status many feared he would after he dislocated his hip against Mississippi State in November. The talented quarterback will be healthy enough to work out for NFL teams prior to the draft on April 23. Tagovailoa will need to continue to demonstrate positive signs toward recovery. However, as long as things go to plan, the left-hander should be able to cement himself as a top-10 pick.

Bleacher Report: No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins

ESPN: No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins

Fox Sports: No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins

NFL.com, Bucky Brooks: No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins

NFL.com, Daniel Jeremiah: No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins

NFL.com, Lance Zierlein: No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins

SB Nation: No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins

Sports Illustrated: No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins

Sporting: News: No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins

Yahoo Sports: No. 6 overall, Los Angeles Chargers

Jedrick Wills Jr., offensive lineman 

No Alabama player has seen his stock rise as much as Jedrick Wills Jr. In fact, it wouldn’t come as too much of a shock if the offensive tackle is the first Crimson Tide player off the board on draft day. Wills, 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, allowed just one sack and 14 pressures over 450 pass-blocking snaps during his junior season, according to Pro Football Focus. The evaluating service gave him an 86.6 offensive grade and a team-leading 90.0 run-blocking grade.

Bleacher Report: No. 15, Denver Broncos

ESPN: No. 11, New York Jets

Fox Sports: No. 11, New York Jets

NFL.com, Bucky Brooks: No. 4, New York Giants

NFL.com, Daniel Jeremiah: No. 6, Los Angeles Chargers

NFL.com, Lance Zierlein: No. 8, Arizona Cardinals

SB Nation: No. 8, Arizona Cardinals

Sports Illustrated: No. 4, New York Giants

Sporting: News: No. 15, Denver Broncos

Yahoo Sports: No. 5, Miami Dolphins

Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver 

Jerry Jeudy was once viewed as a top-five pick before trailing off late last season. His MVP performance in the Citrus Bowl should help remind NFL teams of his elite potential, so should a strong showing at the NFL Combine next month. Jeudy will likely battle Oklahoma wideout Ceedee Lamb to be the first receiver off the board. The question is whether or not either of the two will land inside the top 10.

Bleacher Report: No. 7, Carolina Panthers

ESPN: No. 13, Indianapolis Colts

Fox Sports: No. 8, Arizona Cardinals

NFL.com, Bucky Brooks: No. 13, Indianapolis Colts

NFL.com, Daniel Jeremiah: No. 15, Denver Broncos

NFL.com, Lance Zierlein: No. 12, Las Vegas Raiders

SB Nation: No. 13, Indianapolis Colts

Sports Illustrated: No. 12, Las Vegas Raiders

Sporting: News: No. 8, Arizona Cardinals

Yahoo Sports: No. 11, New York Jets

Henry Ruggs III, wide receiver 

Henry Ruggs III went back and forth on his decision to declare for the NFL Draft. Assuming the receiver can flash his sub-4.3 speed in the NFL Combine, he probably made the right decision. Ruggs will likely be the fastest player in this year’s draft class. That speed will be hard to pass up and could see him land inside the top half of the first round.

Bleacher Report: No. 13, Indianapolis Colts

ESPN: No. 15 Denver Broncos

Fox Sports: No. 21, Philadelphia Eagles

NFL.com, Bucky Brooks: No. 17, Dallas Cowboys

NFL.com, Daniel Jeremiah: No. 21, Philadelphia Eagles

NFL.com, Lance Zierlein: No. 24, New Orleans Saints

SB Nation: No. 15 Denver Broncos

Sports Illustrated: No. 21, Philadelphia Eagles

Sporting: News: No. 22, Buffalo Bills

Yahoo Sports: No. 15 Denver Broncos

Xavier McKinney, safety

Xavier McKinney might be part of another Alabama versus LSU battle as he competes with Tigers safety Grant Delpit to become the first player at the position taken in this year’s draft. Delpit took home last season’s Jim Thorpe Award, but McKinney might get the last laugh as his ability to cover and help out against the run will prove enticing to NFL teams.

Bleacher Report: No. 17, Dallas Cowboys

ESPN: No. 23, New England Patriots

Fox Sports: No. 27, Seattle Seahawks

NFL.com, Bucky Brooks: No. 23, New England Patriots

NFL.com, Daniel Jeremiah: No. 17, Dallas Cowboys

NFL.com, Lance Zierlein: No. 17, Dallas Cowboys

Sports Illustrated: No. 32, San Francisco 49ers

Sporting: News: No. 32, San Francisco 49ers

Yahoo Sports: No. 26, Miami Dolphins

Trevon Diggs, cornerback 

Trevon Diggs has everything NFL teams look for at the cornerback position. Listed at 6-foot-2, 207 pounds he has a unique blend of size and athleticism. The former receiver recorded three interceptions and tied for the team lead with eight pass deflections last season. While a poor showing against LSU left a sour taste in the mouths of Alabama fans, Diggs graded out as the Crimson Tide’s top cornerback, limiting opposing quarterbacks to a 44.5 NFL passer rating on balls thrown his way.

Fox Sports: No. 20, Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL.com, Bucky Brooks: No. 20, Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL.com, Lance Zierlein: No. 32, San Francisco 49ers

SB Nation: No. 24, New Orleans Saints

Sports Illustrated: No. 20, Jacksonville Jaguars

Sporting: News: No. 20, Jacksonville Jaguars

Yahoo Sports: No. 17, Dallas Cowboys

Terrell Lewis, outside linebacker

Terrell Lewis has one of the highest ceilings of any Alabama draft hopeful. The 6-foot-5, 252-pound pass rusher tallied a team-high 16 quarterback hurries and finished second on the team with six sacks and 11.5 tackles for a loss. The question is whether NFL teams will look past his riddled injury history. Lewis missed 10 games during the 2017 season with an elbow injury before sitting out the entire 2018 season with a torn ACL.

Bleacher Report: No. 28, Baltimore Ravens

SB Nation: No. 29, Tennessee Titans

Sports Illustrated: No. 28, Baltimore Ravens

Yahoo Sports: No. 28, Baltimore Ravens

