Where Alabama players are landing in NFL mock drafts coming out of January
The Senior Bowl is now behind us and the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL Draft has long passed. There’s still a month to go until the NFL Scouting Combine and roughly three months until the NFL Draft. With that in mind, here’s the latest look at where Alabama players are landing in the latest mock drafts.
BamaInsider compiled a list of 10 major mock drafts including, Bleacher Report (Kristopher Knox), ESPN (Mel Kiper Jr.), Fox Sports (Jason McIntyre), NFL.com (Bucky Brooks),(Daniel Jeremiah),(Lance Zierlein), SB Nation (Dan Kadar), Sports Illustrated (Kevin Hanson), Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) and Yahoo Sports (Eric Edholm).
Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback
Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t experienced the drop in draft status many feared he would after he dislocated his hip against Mississippi State in November. The talented quarterback will be healthy enough to work out for NFL teams prior to the draft on April 23. Tagovailoa will need to continue to demonstrate positive signs toward recovery. However, as long as things go to plan, the left-hander should be able to cement himself as a top-10 pick.
Bleacher Report: No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins
ESPN: No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins
Fox Sports: No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins
NFL.com, Bucky Brooks: No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins
NFL.com, Daniel Jeremiah: No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins
NFL.com, Lance Zierlein: No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins
SB Nation: No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins
Sports Illustrated: No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins
Sporting: News: No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins
Yahoo Sports: No. 6 overall, Los Angeles Chargers
Jedrick Wills Jr., offensive lineman
No Alabama player has seen his stock rise as much as Jedrick Wills Jr. In fact, it wouldn’t come as too much of a shock if the offensive tackle is the first Crimson Tide player off the board on draft day. Wills, 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, allowed just one sack and 14 pressures over 450 pass-blocking snaps during his junior season, according to Pro Football Focus. The evaluating service gave him an 86.6 offensive grade and a team-leading 90.0 run-blocking grade.
Bleacher Report: No. 15, Denver Broncos
ESPN: No. 11, New York Jets
Fox Sports: No. 11, New York Jets
NFL.com, Bucky Brooks: No. 4, New York Giants
NFL.com, Daniel Jeremiah: No. 6, Los Angeles Chargers
NFL.com, Lance Zierlein: No. 8, Arizona Cardinals
SB Nation: No. 8, Arizona Cardinals
Sports Illustrated: No. 4, New York Giants
Sporting: News: No. 15, Denver Broncos
Yahoo Sports: No. 5, Miami Dolphins
Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver
Jerry Jeudy was once viewed as a top-five pick before trailing off late last season. His MVP performance in the Citrus Bowl should help remind NFL teams of his elite potential, so should a strong showing at the NFL Combine next month. Jeudy will likely battle Oklahoma wideout Ceedee Lamb to be the first receiver off the board. The question is whether or not either of the two will land inside the top 10.
Bleacher Report: No. 7, Carolina Panthers
ESPN: No. 13, Indianapolis Colts
Fox Sports: No. 8, Arizona Cardinals
NFL.com, Bucky Brooks: No. 13, Indianapolis Colts
NFL.com, Daniel Jeremiah: No. 15, Denver Broncos
NFL.com, Lance Zierlein: No. 12, Las Vegas Raiders
SB Nation: No. 13, Indianapolis Colts
Sports Illustrated: No. 12, Las Vegas Raiders
Sporting: News: No. 8, Arizona Cardinals
Yahoo Sports: No. 11, New York Jets
Henry Ruggs III, wide receiver
Henry Ruggs III went back and forth on his decision to declare for the NFL Draft. Assuming the receiver can flash his sub-4.3 speed in the NFL Combine, he probably made the right decision. Ruggs will likely be the fastest player in this year’s draft class. That speed will be hard to pass up and could see him land inside the top half of the first round.
Bleacher Report: No. 13, Indianapolis Colts
ESPN: No. 15 Denver Broncos
Fox Sports: No. 21, Philadelphia Eagles
NFL.com, Bucky Brooks: No. 17, Dallas Cowboys
NFL.com, Daniel Jeremiah: No. 21, Philadelphia Eagles
NFL.com, Lance Zierlein: No. 24, New Orleans Saints
SB Nation: No. 15 Denver Broncos
Sports Illustrated: No. 21, Philadelphia Eagles
Sporting: News: No. 22, Buffalo Bills
Yahoo Sports: No. 15 Denver Broncos
Xavier McKinney, safety
Xavier McKinney might be part of another Alabama versus LSU battle as he competes with Tigers safety Grant Delpit to become the first player at the position taken in this year’s draft. Delpit took home last season’s Jim Thorpe Award, but McKinney might get the last laugh as his ability to cover and help out against the run will prove enticing to NFL teams.
Bleacher Report: No. 17, Dallas Cowboys
ESPN: No. 23, New England Patriots
Fox Sports: No. 27, Seattle Seahawks
NFL.com, Bucky Brooks: No. 23, New England Patriots
NFL.com, Daniel Jeremiah: No. 17, Dallas Cowboys
NFL.com, Lance Zierlein: No. 17, Dallas Cowboys
Sports Illustrated: No. 32, San Francisco 49ers
Sporting: News: No. 32, San Francisco 49ers
Yahoo Sports: No. 26, Miami Dolphins
Trevon Diggs, cornerback
Trevon Diggs has everything NFL teams look for at the cornerback position. Listed at 6-foot-2, 207 pounds he has a unique blend of size and athleticism. The former receiver recorded three interceptions and tied for the team lead with eight pass deflections last season. While a poor showing against LSU left a sour taste in the mouths of Alabama fans, Diggs graded out as the Crimson Tide’s top cornerback, limiting opposing quarterbacks to a 44.5 NFL passer rating on balls thrown his way.
Fox Sports: No. 20, Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL.com, Bucky Brooks: No. 20, Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL.com, Lance Zierlein: No. 32, San Francisco 49ers
SB Nation: No. 24, New Orleans Saints
Sports Illustrated: No. 20, Jacksonville Jaguars
Sporting: News: No. 20, Jacksonville Jaguars
Yahoo Sports: No. 17, Dallas Cowboys
Terrell Lewis, outside linebacker
Terrell Lewis has one of the highest ceilings of any Alabama draft hopeful. The 6-foot-5, 252-pound pass rusher tallied a team-high 16 quarterback hurries and finished second on the team with six sacks and 11.5 tackles for a loss. The question is whether NFL teams will look past his riddled injury history. Lewis missed 10 games during the 2017 season with an elbow injury before sitting out the entire 2018 season with a torn ACL.
Bleacher Report: No. 28, Baltimore Ravens
SB Nation: No. 29, Tennessee Titans
Sports Illustrated: No. 28, Baltimore Ravens
Yahoo Sports: No. 28, Baltimore Ravens
