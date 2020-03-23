With NFL free agency underway, we now have a better look at what each team needs heading into this year’s draft. Alabama is still well-represented in mock drafts which have as many as six Crimson Tide players going in the first round — a number which would tie Miami’s record set in 2004. Today, BamaInsider compiled a list of seven mock drafts to show where Alabama players could wind up in this year’s NFL Draft.

Alabama Crimson Tide receiver Henry Ruggs III, left, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Photo | Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback

Bleacher Report: No. 5 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins CBS Sports: No. 5 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins Draftwire: No. 3 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins Fox Sports: No. 6 overall (Round 1), Los Angeles Chargers NFL: No. 3 overall (Round 1), Los Angeles Chargers Sports Illustrated: No. 5 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins Sporting News: No. 5 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins Outlook: Last week, NPA Sports released a video of Tua Tagovailoa participating in throwing drills. The former Alabama quarterback was cleared for football activities on March 9 and was set to throw in front of NFL teams on April 9 before the coronavirus pandemic prevented NFL teams from traveling to players’ pro days. While recent events might have cost Tagovailoa a valuable chance to impress in front of live scouts, the left-hander can still send NFL teams videos of his progress. Given his recent momentum, that should be enough to keep him in the top five of the draft.

Jedrick Wills Jr., offensive lineman

Bleacher Report: No. 4 overall (Round 1), New York Giants CBS Sports: No. 13 overall (Round 1), San Francisco 49ers Draftwire: No. 10 overall (Round 1), Cleveland Browns Fox Sports: No. 8 overall (Round 1) Arizona Cardinals NFL: No. 7 overall (Round 1), Carolina Panthers Sports Illustrated: No. 8 overall (Round 1) Arizona Cardinals Sporting News: No. 8 overall (Round 1) Arizona Cardinals Outlook: Jedrick Wills Jr. is one of a handful of tackles who have been projected to land in the top 10 of this year’s draft. The 6-foot-4, 312-pounder will compete with Louisville’s Mehki Benton, Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs and Georgia’s Andrew Thomas for draft status. Depending on where NFL teams evaluate him among that group, the Alabama tackle could land as high as No. 4 overall to the New York Giants or slide down to the mid-teens.

Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver

Bleacher Report: No. 9 overall (Round 1), Jacksonville Jaguars CBS Sports: No. 11 overall (Round 1), New York Jets Draftwire: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Las Vegas Raiders Fox Sports: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Las Vegas Raiders NFL: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Las Vegas Raiders Sports Illustrated: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Las Vegas Raiders Sporting News: No. 15 overall (Round 1), Denver Broncos Outlook: Jerry Jeudy joins teammate Henry Ruggs III and Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb as the headliners of an extremely deep receiving class. Once viewed as a potential top-five pick, Jeudy has seen his name hover around the No. 12-15 range in most mock drafts with the Las Vegas Raiders being a popular landing spot. The former Biletnikoff Award winner posted a 4.45 time in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine. That combined with his elite route-running ability should see him come off the board early.

Henry Ruggs III, wide receiver

Bleacher Report: No. 15 overall (Round 1), Denver Broncos CBS Sports: No. 15 overall (Round 1), Denver Broncos Draftwire: No. 11 overall (Round 1), Denver Broncos Fox Sports: No. 15 overall (Round 1), Denver Broncos NFL: No. 15 overall (Round 1), Denver Broncos Sports Illustrated: No. 20 overall (Round 1), Jacksonville Jaguars Sporting News: No. 18 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins Outlook: Henry Ruggs III’s blazing 4.27 time in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine makes him a dark horse to be the first receiver off the board. Along with posting the combine’s fastest time, the former basketball player recorded a vertical jump of 42 inches and a broad jump of 131 inches. All three of those numbers topped teammate Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb's marks. Most mock drafts have Ruggs as the third receiver taken, but don’t be surprised if a team bites earlier than expected due to his athleticism and potential.

Xavier McKinney, safety

Bleacher Report: No. 19 overall (Round 1), Las Vegas Raiders Draftwire: No. 23 overall (Round 1), New England Patriots Fox Sports: No. 17 overall (Round 1), Dallas Cowboys Sports Illustrated: No. 18 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins Sporting News: No. 17 overall (Round 1), Dallas Cowboys Outlook: Xavier McKinney is battling LSU’s Grant Delpit to become the first safety taken in this year’s class. While Delpit took home the Jim Thorpe Award, most analysts have McKinney coming off the board first. The Dallas Cowboys recently added former Alabama safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix but could still add McKinney, who would serve as more of a long-term option at the position. Depending on how far he slides, the New England Patriots might be a landing spot considering their need to add youth to their secondary and Bill Belichick’s relationship with Nick Saban.

Trevon Diggs, cornerback

Bleacher Report: No. 32 overall (Round 1), Kansas City Chiefs CBS Sports: No. 17 overall (Round 1), Dallas Cowboys Draftwire: No. 20 overall (Round 1), Jacksonville Jaguars Fox Sports: No. 16 overall (Round 1), Atlanta Falcons NFL: No. 31 overall (Round 1), San Francisco 49ers Sports Illustrated: No. 25 overall (Round 1), Minnesota Vikings Sporting News: No. 20 overall (Round 1), Jacksonville Jaguars Outlook: Trevon Diggs appears to be gaining some momentum as the draft approaches. He was included in the first round of all seven mock drafts we used, going as early as No. 16 to the Atlanta Falcons. Listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, Diggs has the size NFL teams like at the cornerback position. He’s also coming off of an impressive season at Alabama where he tied for the team lead with eight pass deflections while holding opposing quarterbacks to a 44.5 NFL passer rating.

Terrell Lewis, edge rusher

Draftwire: No. 35 overall (Round 2), Detroit Lions Sports Illustrated: No. 48 overall (Round 2), New York Jets Outlook: Terrell Lewis finds himself just outside the first round on a couple of mock drafts with most analysts viewing him as a Day 2 prospect. The 6-foot-5, 262-pound outside linebacker sustained two major injuries at Alabama but proved almost unblockable at times during his college career. Given his potential, he might become a value-target for a team looking to trade out of the first round.

Raekwon Davis, defensive lineman

Draftwire: No. 59 overall (Round 2), Seattle Seahawks Sports Illustrated: 81 overall (Round 3), Las Vegas Raiders Outlook: Raekwon Davis’ 6-foot-6, 311-pound frame is hard to ignore, even if his numbers the past two seasons have been rather pedestrian. Once viewed as a potential first-rounder, the mammoth defensive lineman should fall safely within the Day-2 range. If he can convince an NFL team that he has yet to reach his full potential, he could climb into the second round.

Shyheim Carter, defensive back

Draftwire: No. 86 overall (Round 3), Buffalo Bills Outlook: Shyheim Carter is a player that would have likely benefited from Alabama’s pro day where he could have shown NFL team he has the physical abilities to match his high football IQ. Nevertheless, the 5-foot-10, 194-pound defensive back is coming off of back-to-back solid season and has the versatility to play either safety or box corner at the next level.

Anfernee Jennings, edge rusher

Draftwire: No. 92 overall (Round 3), Baltimore Ravens Outlook: Anfernee Jennings led Alabama with eight sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss last season. While the outside linebacker doesn’t have the best speed, he’s shown good strength and technique at the position. During the NFL Combine, Jennings also talked about the possibility of converting to an inside linebacker, something that might increase his draft value to certain teams.

Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.

