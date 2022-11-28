News More News
Where Alabama men's basketball is ranked after Phil Knight Invitational

Alabama Center Charles Bediako (14) dunks the ball against North Carolina at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, OR on Sunday, Nov 27, 2022. Photo by Robert Sutton
James Benedetto • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
@james_benedetto

The Alabama men's basketball team didn't leave Portland with a trophy, but it did walk away with two ranked wins against Michigan State and North Carolina.

On Monday, the two wins were rewarded with a move up the USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25. In the AP poll, the Crimson Tide was tied for No. 11 with Arkansas, jumping up seven spots. Alabama is now the highest-ranked SEC team in the polls this week followed by No. 11 Arkansas, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 15 Auburn and No. 19 Kentucky. Houston moved into the top spot this week after starting out a perfect 6-0.

Alabama will get a chance to upset the Cougars on the road when they face off on Dec. 10.

This story will be updated

USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Top 25
Rank Coaches Poll AP Top 25 

1


Houston, 6-0 (45)

2


Texas, 5-0 (8)

3


Virginia, 5-0 (2)

4


Arizona, 6-0

5


Purdue, 6-0 (8)

6


Baylor, 5-1

7


Creighton, 6-1

8


UConn, 8-0

9


Kansas, 6-1

10


Indiana, 6-0

11


Alabama, 6-1

12


Arkansas, 5-1

13


Tennessee, 5-1

14


Gonzaga, 5-2

15


Auburn, 7-0

16


Illinois, 5-1

17


Duke, 6-2

18


North Carolina, 5-2

19


Kentucky, 4-2

20


Michigan State, 5-2

21


UCLA, 5-2

22


Maryland, 6-0

23


Iowa State, 5-1

24


San Diego State, 4-2

25


Ohio State, 5-1
