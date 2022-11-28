The Alabama men's basketball team didn't leave Portland with a trophy, but it did walk away with two ranked wins against Michigan State and North Carolina.

On Monday, the two wins were rewarded with a move up the USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25. In the AP poll, the Crimson Tide was tied for No. 11 with Arkansas, jumping up seven spots. Alabama is now the highest-ranked SEC team in the polls this week followed by No. 11 Arkansas, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 15 Auburn and No. 19 Kentucky. Houston moved into the top spot this week after starting out a perfect 6-0.

Alabama will get a chance to upset the Cougars on the road when they face off on Dec. 10.

