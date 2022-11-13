Alabama got back in the win column on Saturday, but it took until the final play for a winner to be crowned.

The win against Ole Miss moved the Crimson Tide up three spots in the coaches poll to No. 8, while moving up two slots in the AP Poll.

Georgia remained in the top spot in the coaches poll, garnering 61 first-place votes while Ohio State and Michigan split the remaining two votes. The Bulldogs were joined by No. 5 Tennessee, No. 7 LSU, No. 8 Alabama, and No. 14 Ole Miss.

The same five SEC teams were in the AP Poll with the lone change being LSU moving up one spot to No. 6.

Alabama will return home to host Austin Peay. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT.

This story will be updated.