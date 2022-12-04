News More News
Where Alabama is ranked after conference championship week

James Benedetto • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
@james_benedetto

Alabama moved up one spot in the AP Poll on Sunday after all the chaos of conference championship week. Georgia remained No. 1 garnering 62 first-place votes with No. 2 Michigan receiving the only other vote.

Joining the Bulldogs as SEC representatives were No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 16 LSU, No. 20 South Carolina and No. 24 Mississippi State. While the AP Poll doesn't dictate where the Crimson Tide's postseason plans are, it does give a first look at how voters see this afternoon's College Football Playoff Rankings shaking out.

In the USA Today/AFCA coaches poll, Alabama was also ranked No. 5. The Crimson Tide was one of five SEC representatives in this week's polls joining No. 1 Georgia, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 15 LSU, No. 19 South Carolina and No. 23 Mississippi State.


USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll and AP Top 25
Rank Coaches Poll AP Top 25 

1

Georgia, 13-0 (59)

Georgia, 13-0 (62)

2

Michigan, 13-0 (2)

Michigan, 13-0 (1)

3

Ohio State, 11-1

TCU, 12-1

4

TCU, 12-1

Ohio State, 11-1

5

Alabama, 10-2

Alabama, 10-2

6

Tennessee, 10-2

Tennessee, 10-2

7

Penn State, 10-2

Utah, 10-3

8

USC, 11-2

USC, 11-2

9

Kansas State, 10-3

Penn State, 10-2

10

Utah, 10-3

Clemson, 11-2

11

Clemson, 11-2

Kansas State, 10-3

12

Washington, 10-2

Washington, 10-2

13

Florida State, 9-3

Florida State, 9-3

14

Oregon, 9-3

Tulane, 9-3

15

LSU, 9-4

Oregon, 9-3

16

Oregon State, 9-3

LSU, 9-4

17

Tulane, 9-3

Oregon State, 9-3

18

UCLA, 9-3

UCLA, 9-3

19

South Carolina, 8-4

Notre Dame, 8-4

20

Notre Dame, 8-4

South Carolina, 8-4

21

Texas, 8-4

Texas, 8-4

22

UTSA, 11-2

UTSA, 11-2

23

Mississippi State, 8-4

Troy, 11-2

24

Troy, 11-2

Mississippi State, 8-4

25

North Carolina, 9-4

NC State, 8-4
