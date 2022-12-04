Where Alabama is ranked after conference championship week
Alabama moved up one spot in the AP Poll on Sunday after all the chaos of conference championship week. Georgia remained No. 1 garnering 62 first-place votes with No. 2 Michigan receiving the only other vote.
Joining the Bulldogs as SEC representatives were No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 16 LSU, No. 20 South Carolina and No. 24 Mississippi State. While the AP Poll doesn't dictate where the Crimson Tide's postseason plans are, it does give a first look at how voters see this afternoon's College Football Playoff Rankings shaking out.
In the USA Today/AFCA coaches poll, Alabama was also ranked No. 5. The Crimson Tide was one of five SEC representatives in this week's polls joining No. 1 Georgia, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 15 LSU, No. 19 South Carolina and No. 23 Mississippi State.
|Rank
|Coaches Poll
|AP Top 25
|
1
|
Georgia, 13-0 (59)
|
Georgia, 13-0 (62)
|
2
|
Michigan, 13-0 (2)
|
Michigan, 13-0 (1)
|
3
|
Ohio State, 11-1
|
TCU, 12-1
|
4
|
TCU, 12-1
|
Ohio State, 11-1
|
5
|
Alabama, 10-2
|
Alabama, 10-2
|
6
|
Tennessee, 10-2
|
Tennessee, 10-2
|
7
|
Penn State, 10-2
|
Utah, 10-3
|
8
|
USC, 11-2
|
USC, 11-2
|
9
|
Kansas State, 10-3
|
Penn State, 10-2
|
10
|
Utah, 10-3
|
Clemson, 11-2
|
11
|
Clemson, 11-2
|
Kansas State, 10-3
|
12
|
Washington, 10-2
|
Washington, 10-2
|
13
|
Florida State, 9-3
|
Florida State, 9-3
|
14
|
Oregon, 9-3
|
Tulane, 9-3
|
15
|
LSU, 9-4
|
Oregon, 9-3
|
16
|
Oregon State, 9-3
|
LSU, 9-4
|
17
|
Tulane, 9-3
|
Oregon State, 9-3
|
18
|
UCLA, 9-3
|
UCLA, 9-3
|
19
|
South Carolina, 8-4
|
Notre Dame, 8-4
|
20
|
Notre Dame, 8-4
|
South Carolina, 8-4
|
21
|
Texas, 8-4
|
Texas, 8-4
|
22
|
UTSA, 11-2
|
UTSA, 11-2
|
23
|
Mississippi State, 8-4
|
Troy, 11-2
|
24
|
Troy, 11-2
|
Mississippi State, 8-4
|
25
|
North Carolina, 9-4
|
NC State, 8-4