Alabama moved up one spot in the AP Poll on Sunday after all the chaos of conference championship week. Georgia remained No. 1 garnering 62 first-place votes with No. 2 Michigan receiving the only other vote.

Joining the Bulldogs as SEC representatives were No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 16 LSU, No. 20 South Carolina and No. 24 Mississippi State. While the AP Poll doesn't dictate where the Crimson Tide's postseason plans are, it does give a first look at how voters see this afternoon's College Football Playoff Rankings shaking out.

In the USA Today/AFCA coaches poll, Alabama was also ranked No. 5. The Crimson Tide was one of five SEC representatives in this week's polls joining No. 1 Georgia, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 15 LSU, No. 19 South Carolina and No. 23 Mississippi State.



