After dropping three of its last five games, Alabama basketball is 6-3 on the season. Despite the recent losses, it’s not all been rough for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is playing at an All-American level, Aaron Estrada’s game has translated seamlessly from Hofstra and head coach Nate Oats has found his answer at center with West Virginia transfer Mohamed Wague. Let’s analyze the film and numbers to see where the Crimson Tide stands ahead of a pivotal four-game stretch before SEC play in January, featuring ranked showdowns with No. 8 Creighton and No. 1 Arizona.

College basketball's best offense

It’s taken no time for Alabama to succeed on the offensive end without Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and Jahvon Quinerly in the fold. Through nine games, the Crimson Tide has the No. 1 ranked offense in the country, according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency. In fact, if the season ended today, Alabama would have had the best offense from an SEC team since Missouri in 2012. Does this hold up? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean you can ignore how elite this group is playing on offense. Alabama’s offense is built around tempo and manufacturing as much space as possible on the court, and that’s evident in the team’s shooting numbers. The Crimson Tide rank in the 93rd percentile in above-the-break 3-point attempts (21.1) per game, the 97th percentile in accuracy (40%) on above-the-break 3s and the 98th percentile in free-throw percentage (78.9%), per CBB Analytics. One of the most common play types for Alabama is a pick-and-roll which generates 28.9 points per game and ranks in the 96th percentile, according to Synergy Sports.

Oftentimes, the Crimson Tide looks to flow its offense into a side pick-and-roll early into the shot clock to generate a paint touch before the defense gets set. Sears and Estrada are maestros out of ball screens and create advantages with their steady tempo, change of speeds, footwork and high feel for the game.

See this possession, Alabama immediately flows its half-court offense into an Estrada-Wague ball screen, Estrada changes angles and explodes past Clemson’s PJ Hall for the crafty scoop finish. Though a bulk of Alabama’s ball screens are initiated by Estrada, Sears or another guard, Grant Nelson has the versatility at 6-foot-11 to run inverted pick-and-roll (a pick-and-roll action where a smaller player screens for a taller player).

Here, Nelson calls for a screen from Sears, gets downhill and leaps for the one-handed dunk.



Defensive inconsistencies

Alabama has allowed 85 or more points in all four games against Power 5 opponents, which isn’t sustainable for long-term success. These defensive struggles have led the Crimson Tide to fall to No. 86 in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. Also, Alabama has the worst defense among KenPom’s Top 25 teams and the No. 12 defense in the SEC – only ranking ahead of Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. There’s partially some opponent shooting luck involved with the Crimson Tide’s defensive struggles. However, opponents are shooting a modest 33.7% from 3 against Alabama this season.

A glaring issue is Alabama’s point-of-attack defense which ranks in the 6th percentile defending pick-and-roll ball-handlers and in the 26th percentile against pick-and-roll ball-handlers including passes, per Synergy Sports.



Similarly, Alabama’s one-on-one or isolation defense is shaky too. Check out the video above On the first possession, Estrada’s footwork leads him to get burned on the drive. On the second and third possessions, Nelson gets bumped off his spot defending a drive. On the fourth possession, Nelson closes out too hard and creates an easy baseline driving window for the smaller Arkansas State guard. Beyond positional and physical limitations, Alabama can easily end up a Top 50 defense when it is all said and done if it can clean up on its off-ball rotations, raise the point-of-attack defense to an adequate level and keep Wague out of foul trouble. The West Virginia transfer is averaging 8.1 fouls per 40 minutes this season.

Statistical overview