Alabama basketball saw its 10-game winning streak snapped over the weekend after its loss to Oklahoma. However, the Crimson Tide still remained in the top 10 of both national polls released Monday.

Alabama fell one spot to No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25. Meanwhile, the Tide actually rose a spot to No. 7 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll. Alabama went 1-1 last week with a 70-59 home win over Kentucky and a 66-61 road loss to Oklahoma. The Sooners moved up to No. 9 in the AP Poll and No. 14 in the coaches poll after beating Alabama to record their third straight win over a top-10 team.

Alabama is the highest-rated SEC team in both polls. Tennessee ranks No. 11 in the AP Top 25 and No. 10 in the coaches poll while Missouri (No. 18/17) and Florida (22/23) are also in the top 25 of both polls.

Alabama ranks No. 10 in the NET rankings, a spot behind Tennessee. The Tide is currently 5-1 against Quadrant 1 opponents and 5-2 against Quadrant 2 foes.

Alabama (14-4, 9-0 in the SEC) will host LSU (11-5, 6-3) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT inside of Coleman Coliseum. After that, the Tide will travel to take on Missouri on Saturday at 11 a.m.