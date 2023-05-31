With the NBA Draft deadline come and gone, Alabama basketball's roster is starting to take shape heading into the 2023 season. While the Crimson Tide was expected to lose Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney to the NBA after extremely productive freshman campaigns, a mixture of players entering the portal and some opting to keep their names in the draft have made significant changes to the roster. Alabama did get some good news this week as Mark Sears announced he was returning to the team on May 30. A day later, Jon Rothstein reported that Jahvon Quinerly was also going to return to Tuscaloosa for a sixth season. With the Crimson Tide returning two key point guards, here's a look at how the roster is shaping up with 10 scholarship players.

Who left?

Alabama felt the effects of the transfer portal but didn't fare as poorly as other programs such as North Carolina. Guards Nimari Burnett and Jaden Bradley were the only players that found new homes during the offseason. Bradley, who committed to Arizona, started 22 games over 37 appearances for Alabama during his freshman season, averaging 6.4 points while ranking second on the team with 3.1 assists per game. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound point guard shot 39.2% from the floor and 31.8% from beyond the arc while averaging 19.8 minutes per game. Burnett was the first player to depart and committed to Michigan after a tenure in Tuscaloosa that was riddled with injuries. He started the first nine games of the 2022 season before a wrist injury sidelined him for over a month. When Burnett returned he saw his role diminish, coming off the bench for the rest of the season. He averaged 5.5 points, 0.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 14.7 minutes of playing time. Then the Crimson Tide lost its starting center, Charles Bediako, to the NBA as the 7-footer opted to keep his name in the draft and forgo his eligibility. Bediako was named to the SEC All-Defensive team and was named to the SEC All-Tournament team. His impressive sophomore season saw him 6.4 points per game along with 6.0 rebounds in 35 starts.

Who is staying?

Alongside Quinerly and Sears, Alabama returned three players — Rylan Griffen, Nick Pringle and Davin Cosby — from last year's roster that advanced to the Sweet 16. Griffen was one of the first guards off the bench after Quinerly toward the end of the season. The Dallas, Texas native played in all 37 games last season and averaged 5.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. The sophomore's best performance came against Auburn on the road as his 16 points ensured a 77-69 victory over the Tigers. Lurking in the wings of Bediako was Pringle who mostly played in the last few minutes of blowout games with the rest of the walk-ons. However, a combination of injuries to the Brampton, Ontario native and a string of lively performances by the backup saw Pringle's role grow exponentially as Alabama reached the NCAA Tournament. Pringle had 19 points and 15 rebounds against Texas A&M Corpus Christi which resulted in another boost to his minutes in the following two games. The only player who didn't see the floor was Cosby. The Richmond, Virginia native was an early enrollee at Alabama after averaging 23.6 points last season at Word of God Christian Academy. The former four-star guard should factor into the rotation early as Alabama divvied up minutes to all four of its guards last season.

Who are the newcomers?