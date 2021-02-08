After stumbling the past two weekends, Alabama basketball now finds itself outside the top 10 in the Associated Press Top 25. The Crimson Tide fell one spot to No. 11 in the poll following its 68-65 loss to Missouri over the weekend.

Missouri (13-3, 6-3 in the SEC) climbed one spot ahead of Alabama (15-5, 10-1) at No. 10. The Tide still leads the SEC by three games and sits at No. 8 in NET rankings used by the NCAA tournament selection committee.

Alabama is currently 5-3 against Quadrant 1 opponents and 5-1 against Quadrant 2 foes. The Tide will travel to South Carolina for what is currently a Quad-2 matchup on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. CT.

The Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll will be released later Monday.