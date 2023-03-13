Where Alabama basketball is ranked in final regular-season polls
Alabama basketball is once again atop the national polls.
After cruising through the SEC Championship Tournament to capture its second title in three seasons, Alabama was ranked No. 1 in the final Associated Press poll on Monday. This time the Crimson Tide garnered 48 first-place votes, marking a new season-high.
Alabama was one of four SEC teams in the final poll, joined by No. 17 Texas A&M, No. 20 Tennessee and No 23 Missouri.
The Crimson Tide will look to keep its recent stretch of great performances going on in the first round of the NCAA Tournament when it faces the winner of Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Southeast Missouri State on Thursday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.
This story will be updated
|Rank
|Coaches Poll
|AP Top 25
|
1
|
|
Alabama 29-5 (48)
|
2
|
|
Houston 31-3 (9)
|
3
|
|
Purdue 29-5 (3)
|
4
|
|
Kansas 27-7
|
5
|
|
Texas 26-8
|
6
|
|
Marquette 28-6
|
7
|
|
UCLA 29-5
|
8
|
|
Arizona 28-6
|
9
|
|
Gonzaga 28-5
|
10
|
|
UConn 25-8
|
11
|
|
Baylor 22-10
|
12
|
|
Duke 26-8
|
13
|
|
Xavier 25-9
|
14
|
|
Virginia 25-7
|
15
|
|
Kansas State 23-9
|
16
|
|
Miami 25-7
|
17
|
|
Texas A&M 25-9
|
18
|
|
San Diego State 27-6
|
19
|
|
Saint Mary's 26-7
|
20
|
|
Tennessee 23-10
|
21
|
|
Indiana 22-11
|
22
|
|
TCU 21-12
|
23
|
|
Missouri 24-9
|
24
|
|
Memphis 26-8
|
25
|
|
Florida Atlantic 31-3