For the second time this season, Alabama became the highest-rated SEC team as it climbed to No. 3 in Monday's Associated Press poll and USA Today Coaches Poll.

With wins against LSU and Vanderbilt, the Crimson Tide is now 10-0 in conference play with eight games remaining in the regular season. With Tennessee's loss to Florida, Alabama now has a two-game cushion atop the SEC standings. The Volunteers bounced back from the road loss to beat Auburn at home which pushed the Tigers outside of the top 25 for the first time this season.

Alabama and Tennessee are now the only two SEC teams ranked this week, despite having seven teams in the AP poll in December.

In the coaches poll, Alabama was once again ranked third and received one first-place vote like it did in the AP poll. The Crimson Tide was joined by No. 5 Tennessee and were once-again the lone two SEC teams ranked this week.

The Crimson Tide will continue its dash to the end of the regular season when it hosts Florida on Wednesday.