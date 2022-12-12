For the first time since 2006, Alabama is now ranked in the top five of the Associated Press poll

The AP Top 25 released on Monday saw the Crimson Tide move up four spots to No. 4, marking the first time Alabama's basketball team is ranked higher than the football team in the Nick Saban era. Alabama took down its second No. 1 opponent downing Houston 71-65 on Saturday.

Monday also marks the first time Alabama was the highest-ranked SEC team this season as the No. 4 Crimson Tide was joined by No. 6 Tennessee, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 19 Auburn.

This story will be updated