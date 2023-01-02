After picking up its fourth-ranked win of the season, Alabama moved up one spot in this week's Associated Press poll.

The Crimson Tide was the highest-ranked SEC team when the top 25 was announced on Monday. Alabama was joined by No. 8 Tennessee, No. 13 Arkansas and No. 21 Auburn. Mississippi State and Kentucky, two staples in the poll since the beginning of the season, fell outside the top 25 and joined LSU as the three conference teams receiving votes this week.

Alabama will host Ole Miss on Jan. 3 at Coleman Coliseum. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.

This story will be updated