Where Alabama basketball is ranked following loss to Gonzaga
After falling to Gonzaga 100-90 in the C.M. Newton Classic, Alabama basketball fell five spots to No. 9 in Monday's Associated Press poll.
Saturday's loss marks the second-ranked loss of the season for the Crimson Tide who fell to No. 2 UConn during the Phil Knight Invitational and then to the now-No. 11 Bulldogs.
Alabama was one of six SEC teams to be ranked in the polls this week as it was joined by No. 8 Tennessee, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 15 Mississippi State, No. 19 Kentucky and No. 23 Auburn.
In the coaches poll, the Crimson Tide fell to No. 10 and was joined by fellow conference teams No. 8 Arkansas, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 15 Mississippi State, No. 16 Kentucky and No. 24 Auburn.
Alabama will play its final home game of 2022 on Tuesday when its hosts Jackson State. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
|Rank
|Coaches Poll
|AP Top 25
|
1
|
Purdue, 11-0
|
Purdue, 11-0 (40)
|
2
|
UConn, 11-0
|
UConn, 11-0 (21)
|
3
|
Houston, 11-1
|
Houston, 11-1
|
4
|
Kansas, 10-1
|
Kansas, 10-1
|
5
|
Arizona, 10-1
|
Arizona, 10-1
|
6
|
Virginia, 8-1
|
Virginia, 8-1
|
7
|
Texas, 9-1
|
Texas, 9-1
|
8
|
Arkansas, 10-1
|
Tennessee, 9-2
|
9
|
UCLA, 10-2
|
Alabama, 9-2
|
10
|
Alabama, 9-2
|
Arkansas, 10-1
|
11
|
Tennessee, 9-2
|
Gonzaga, 9-3
|
12
|
Gonzaga, 9-3
|
Baylor, 7-2
|
13
|
Baylor, 7-2
|
UCLA, 10-2
|
14
|
Duke, 10-2
|
Duke, 10-2
|
15
|
Mississippi State, 11-0
|
Mississippi State, 11-0
|
16
|
Kentucky, 7-3
|
Illinois, 8-3
|
17
|
Illinois, 8-3
|
Wisconsin, 9-2
|
18
|
Wisconsin, 9-2
|
Indiana, 8-3
|
19
|
TCU, 9-1
|
Kentucky, 7-3
|
20
|
Virginia Tech, 11-1
|
TCU, 9-1
|
21
|
Indiana, 8-3
|
Virginia Tech, 11-1
|
22
|
Miami, 11-1
|
Miami, 11-1
|
23
|
Maryland 8-3
|
Auburn, 9-2
|
24
|
Auburn, 9-2
|
Marquette, 9-3
|
25
|
Marquette, 9-3
|
Arizona State, 9-2