Where Alabama basketball is ranked following loss to Gonzaga

Alabama Crimson Tide forward Noah Gurley (4) shoots against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) during the first half at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Photo | Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
James Benedetto • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
@james_benedetto

After falling to Gonzaga 100-90 in the C.M. Newton Classic, Alabama basketball fell five spots to No. 9 in Monday's Associated Press poll.

Saturday's loss marks the second-ranked loss of the season for the Crimson Tide who fell to No. 2 UConn during the Phil Knight Invitational and then to the now-No. 11 Bulldogs.

Alabama was one of six SEC teams to be ranked in the polls this week as it was joined by No. 8 Tennessee, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 15 Mississippi State, No. 19 Kentucky and No. 23 Auburn.

In the coaches poll, the Crimson Tide fell to No. 10 and was joined by fellow conference teams No. 8 Arkansas, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 15 Mississippi State, No. 16 Kentucky and No. 24 Auburn.

Alabama will play its final home game of 2022 on Tuesday when its hosts Jackson State. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Top 25
Rank Coaches Poll AP Top 25 

1

Purdue, 11-0

Purdue, 11-0 (40)

2

UConn, 11-0

UConn, 11-0 (21)

3

Houston, 11-1

Houston, 11-1

4

Kansas, 10-1

Kansas, 10-1

5

Arizona, 10-1

Arizona, 10-1

6

Virginia, 8-1

Virginia, 8-1

7

Texas, 9-1

Texas, 9-1

8

Arkansas, 10-1

Tennessee, 9-2

9

UCLA, 10-2

Alabama, 9-2

10

Alabama, 9-2

Arkansas, 10-1

11

Tennessee, 9-2

Gonzaga, 9-3

12

Gonzaga, 9-3

Baylor, 7-2

13

Baylor, 7-2

UCLA, 10-2

14

Duke, 10-2

Duke, 10-2

15

Mississippi State, 11-0

Mississippi State, 11-0

16

Kentucky, 7-3

Illinois, 8-3

17

Illinois, 8-3

Wisconsin, 9-2

18

Wisconsin, 9-2

Indiana, 8-3

19

TCU, 9-1

Kentucky, 7-3

20

Virginia Tech, 11-1

TCU, 9-1

21

Indiana, 8-3

Virginia Tech, 11-1

22

Miami, 11-1

Miami, 11-1

23

Maryland 8-3

Auburn, 9-2

24

Auburn, 9-2

Marquette, 9-3

25

Marquette, 9-3

Arizona State, 9-2
