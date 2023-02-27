Despite back-to-back potential upsets, Alabama basketball remained No. 2 in this week's Associated Press poll and the USA Today coaches poll.

The Crimson Tide garnered five first-place votes in the AP Top 25, fewer than Houston's 49 and Kansas' eight. Alabama was one of four SEC teams to be ranked in Monday's poll. Along with the Crimson Tide, Tennessee slid down one spot to No. 12, Kentucky remained at No. 23, while Texas A&M moved up one place to No. 24. Missouri and Arkansas remained unranked this week, but received votes.

In the coaches poll, Alabama recorded two first-place votes, fewer than Houston's 27 and Kansas' three. The Crimson Tide was one of three teams ranked this week as it was joined by No. 14 Tennessee and No. 21 Texas A&M. Kentucky wasn't ranked in this week's polls but was the second-highest team to receive votes,, tallying 49.

Alabama will look to clinch sole possession of the SEC regular-season title when it hosts Auburn on Wednesday