After a hot 4-0 start, Alabama basketball remained at No. 18 in this week's AP Poll. The Crimson Tide was one of five SEC teams to be ranked in the AP Top 25, with Arkansas remaining at No. 9 for the second-consecutive week. The Razorbacks were the conference's lone representative in the top 10, followed by No. 13 Auburn, No. 15 Kentucky, No. 18 Alabama and No. 22 Tennessee.

This week Alabama will travel to Portland, Oregon to partake in the Phil Knight Invitational. The Crimson Tide will begin the invitational against Michigan State on Thursday with tip-off scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT.

