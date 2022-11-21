After a hot 4-0 start, Alabama basketball was ranked at No. 18 in both polls released on Monday.

The Crimson Tide was one of five SEC teams to be ranked in the AP Top 25, with Arkansas remaining at No. 9 for the second-consecutive week. The Razorbacks were the conference's lone representative in the top 10, followed by No. 13 Auburn, No. 15 Kentucky, No. 18 Alabama and No. 22 Tennessee.

In the USA Today Coaches Poll, Alabama fell two spots after being ranked 16th last week. Similar to the AP Poll, Arkansas was the highest-ranked SEC team, moving up one spot to No. 9. The Razorbacks were followed by No. 13 Kentucky, No. 16 Auburn, No. 18 Alabama and No. 21 Tennessee

This week Alabama will travel to Portland, Oregon to partake in the Phil Knight Invitational. The Crimson Tide will begin the invitational against Michigan State on Thursday with tip-off scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT.