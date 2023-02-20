Alabama basketball's stint as the top team in the country is over, for now, a loss to Tennessee last week bumped the Crimson Tide down to No. 2 in the Associated Press poll on Monday.

The Crimson Tide finished second behind Houston, who regained the No. 1 spot for the third time this season, tallying seven first-place votes compared to the Cougars' 48. Along with the Tide, No. 11 Tennessee and No. 25 Texas A&M are the other two SEC teams to be ranked this week. Kentucky and Arkansas are unranked this week but did receive votes.

Alabama was also ranked second in the USA Today coaches poll, tallying six first-place votes. No. 13 Tennessee and No. 25 Texas A&M joined Alabama as the other two SEC teams to be ranked this week. Kentucky and Auburn were left off the top 25 list but did receive votes.

Alabama will look to retake the No. 1 spot with four conference games remaining on the schedule. Up first is Wednesday's road trip to Columbia where the No. 2 Crimson Tide will face South Carolina.