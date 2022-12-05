Alabama moved up three spots in the AP Top 25, released on Monday. However, it's the Crimson Tide's next opponent that has piqued the interest of the college basketball landscape.

On Saturday, Alabama will travel to No. 1 Houston, who remained in the top spot, setting up another matchup with the No. 1 team in the country.

In the Phil Knight Invitational, Alabama defeated then-No. 1, North Carolina, on Nov. 27 for the program’s first win over an AP top-ranked team since 2004.

The Crimson Tide moved into the top 10 for the first time this season and was one of six SEC teams to be ranked this week. No. 8 Alabama was joined by No. 7 Tennessee, No. 9 Arkansas, No. 11 Auburn, No. 16 Kentucky and No. 23 Mississippi State.

