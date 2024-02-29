The Kalen DeBoer era at Alabama will officially begin next week when the Crimson Tide begins its spring practice on Monday. However, the first-year head coach will be introduced to the rest of the conference during SEC Meetings in July.

Thursday, the conference announced its appearance schedule for the annual media event, as DeBoer and Alabama will take their turn on Wednesday, July 17.

This year’s SEC Media Days will be held in Dallas, marking the first time the city has hosted the event. Dallas is the fourth city to host SEC Media Days in the past four years following Nashville, Atlanta and Birmingham.

A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.

SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.