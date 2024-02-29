Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

When Kalen DeBoer and Alabama will speak at SEC Media Days

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer. Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer. Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK
Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

The Kalen DeBoer era at Alabama will officially begin next week when the Crimson Tide begins its spring practice on Monday. However, the first-year head coach will be introduced to the rest of the conference during SEC Meetings in July.

Thursday, the conference announced its appearance schedule for the annual media event, as DeBoer and Alabama will take their turn on Wednesday, July 17.

This year’s SEC Media Days will be held in Dallas, marking the first time the city has hosted the event. Dallas is the fourth city to host SEC Media Days in the past four years following Nashville, Atlanta and Birmingham.

A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.

SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.

SEC Media Days schedule 

MONDAY, July 15

LSU – Brian Kelly

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

TUESDAY, July 16

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

Oklahoma - Brent Venables

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

WEDNESDAY, July 17

Alabama – Kalen DeBoer

Florida – Billy Napier

Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby

Texas – Steve Sarkisian

THURSDAY, July 18

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Auburn – Hugh Freeze

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

Texas A&M – Mike Elko

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement