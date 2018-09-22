



What you need to know: Alabama Crimson Tide Football vs. Texas A&M

Game Details

No. 1 Alabama (3-0) vs. Texas A&M

Saturday, September 22 at 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: CBS

Play by play: Brad Nessler, Analyst: Gary Danielson, Sideline: Jamie Erdahl

Line: -26 Alabama

Last Week

Alabama defeated Ole Miss 62-7

Texas A&M defeated Louisiana Monroe 48-10

How Alabama and Texas A&M stack up

Alabama’s offensive grade 92.2

Texas A&M’s defensive grade 72.5

Texas A&M’s offensive grade 91.8

Alabama’s defensive grade 87.7

Source: Pro Football Focus

Inside The Series

Alabama and Texas A&M will meet for the 11th time on Saturday. The Crimson Tide lead the series 8-2 and won last year 27-19. Alabama is riding a five-game winning streak against the Aggies including Alabama’s home 33-14 win over A&M in 2016.

Friendly confines of Bryant Denny Stadium

Alabama has won their last 35 of 36 games at home in its stadium. The last loss came on September 19, 2015, against Ole Miss, before that, Alabama had not lost a home game since 2012 when they lost to Texas A&M.

Saban vs. Former Assistants

Alabama’s matchup against Texas A&M will be the 13th time that Nick Saban has faced a former assistant as head coach. Nick Saban is 12-0 on time in these contests and defeated Jimbo Fisher last year when Fisher was at Florida State 24-7. Fisher coached under Saban from 2000-2006.

Saban vs. AP Top 25

Nick Saban has 77 victories against the AP Top 25. Former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno leads the list with 86 victories. Texas A&M is ranked No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Alabama has won 128 games since 2008

The Crimson Tide have won 128 games since 2008 under Nick Saban which is the most in FBS. In 2008, Alabama won 12 games, in 2009 they were a perfect 14-0, in 2010 they were 10-3, in 2010 and in 2011 they were 13-1, 11-2 in 2013, 12-2 in 2014, and 14-1 in both 2015 and in 2016, and this past season they were 13-1.

Forced turnovers

Alabama’s defense has forced at least one turnover in 45 of its last 47 games dating to the start of the 2015 season.

Alabama has played 11 true freshmen (Update)

This season 1 true freshmen for Alabama played. Eyabi Anoma (LB), Slade Bolden (WR), Skyler DeLong (P), Jerome Ford RB, Josh Jobe (DB), Ale Kaho (LB), Cameron Latu (LB), Jaylen Moody (LB), Patrick Surtain DB, Jaylen Waddle (WR), Xavier Williams (WR), Stephon Wynn (DL)

Most career starts for Alabama going into week three

Ross Pierschbacher - Offensive line - 45 (4th game at center)

Jonah Williams - Offensive Line - 32

Damien Harris - Running Back - 29

Lester Cotton - Offensive Line - 21

12 Tide graduates this season

Keaton Anderson, Josh Casher, Ronnie Clark, Johnny Dwight, Hale Hentges, Austin Jones, Derek Kief, Christian Miller, Jamey Mosley, Richie Petition, Ross Pierschbacher, and Deionte Thompson.

New coaches this season

Tosh Lupoi - New defensive coordinator

Mike Locksley - New offensive coordinator

Dan Enos - Associate head coach and quarterbacks coach

Pete Golding - Inside Linebackers

Craig Kuligowski - Associate head coach and defensive line

Josh Gattis - Receivers

Karl Scott - Defensive Backs

Jeff Banks - SPT/Tight Ends

Non-Offensive touchdowns in the Saban ERA

2018 - 4 (3 interceptions for TDs and KR for TD)

2017 - 2

2016 - 15

2015 - 10

2014 - 1

2013 - 7

2012 - 3

2011 - 5

2010 - 4

2009 - 4

2008 - 9

2007 - 1

Alabama leads nation in scoring on offense and on defense

Through three games, Alabama is scoring 56.7 points per game and has outscored their opposition 170-28 so far this season. Alabama’s defense also leads the nation in scoring defense after returning three interceptions for touchdowns.

Drives under a minute

Seven of the Crimson Tide’s 20 touchdown drives this season have lasted less than a minute with three lasting less than 50 seconds.

500-yards in total offense for the third time in 2018

Alabama’s 516-yards of offense against Ole Miss marks the third time the Crimson Tide has topped 500-yards this season and the 15th time in the last 47 games.

Tua Tagovaila at the helm

Through three games in 2018, Tua Tagovailoa has directed 20 drives as the Tide’s starting quarterback with 14 resulting in touchdowns and one culminating in a field goal. In those drives, the Tide offense was 15 of 19 on third down conversions, accounting for 1,024-yards on 108 snaps for an average of 9.5-yards per play and 99 of 150 points scored by the Alabama offense.

Third Down Is Tua Time

In third down passing situations through three games this season Tagovailoa is 13 of 13 for 298-yards with six touchdowns and has a quarterback rating of 444.86.

Heisman Trophy Watch List

Tua Tagovailoa - Alabama - Quarterback - Odds 9/5

Last Week: 11 of 15 for 191-yards with 2 touchdowns, rating of 224.3

Season Stats: 36 of 50 for 646-yards with 8 touchdowns and 0 interceptions

This Week: vs. Texas A&M

Dwayne Haskins - Ohio State - Quarterback - Odds 9/2

24 of 38 for 344-yards with 2 touchdowns, rating of 156.6

Season Stats: 66 of 91 for 890-yards with 11 touchdowns and 1 interception

This week: vs. Tulane

Will Grier - West - Virginia - Quarterback - Odds 7/2

Last Week: Game was canceled

Season Stats: 46 of 60 for 761-yards with 9 touchdowns and 1 interception

This week: vs. Kansas State

Jonathan Taylor - Wisconsin - Running Back - Odds 7/1

Last Week: 26 rushes for 117-yards with 0 touchdowns

Season Stats: 77 rushes for 515-yards with 5 touchdowns

This Week: @ Iowa

Kyler Murray - Oklahoma - Quarterback - Odds 8/1

Last Week: 21 of 29 for 348-yards with 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions

Season Stats: 72 of 121 for 863-yards with 8 touchdowns and 1 interception

This Week: vs. Army