Game Details



No. 1 Alabama (1-0) vs. Arkansas State (1-0)

Location: Bryant Denny Stadium

Saturday, September 8 at 2:35 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN 2 Kevin Brown, Analyst Andre Ware, Sideline: Alex Corddry

Line: Alabama -36.5

Last Week

Alabama beat Louisville 51-14

Arkansas State beat Southeast Missouri 48-21

Inside the series

Alabama leads 2-0. The last meeting was on November 1, 2008, with Alabama winning 35-0. Alabama also beat Arkansas State 34-7 in 1982.

Home Sweet Home

Alabama is 77-11-2 during home openers. Alabama is riding a 16 winning streak during their first game at Bryant Denny Stadium. Nick Saban as a head coach is 20-2 during home open openers and riding a 17-game winning streak. The Crimson Tide has won their last 33 out of 34 at home games with their last loss at home coming to Ole Miss on September 19, 2015.

Unranked, No problem under Nick Saban

Following Alabama’s 51-14 victory over Louisville, Alabama has defeated 74 consecutive unranked teams which is the longest active streak in FBS history. The streak dates back to December 30, 2007, when Alabama defeated Colorado in the Independence Bowl.

Alabama has won 126 games since 2008

The Crimson Tide have won 126 games since 2008 under Nick Saban which is the most in FBS. In 2008, Alabama won 12 games, in 2009 they were a perfect 14-0, in 2010 they were 10-3, in 2010 and in 2011 they were 12-1, 11-2 in 2013, 12-2 in 2014, and 14-1 in both 2015 and in 2016, and this past season they were 13-1.

Forced Turnovers

Alabama’s defense has forced at least one turnover in 43 of its last 45 games dating to the start of the 2015 season.

Alabama has played 10 true freshmen

Against Louisville 10 true freshmen for Alabama played. Eyabi Anoma (LB), Slade Bolden (WR), Skyler DeLong (P), Jerome Ford RB, Josh Jobe (DB), Ale Kaho (LB), Cameron Latu (LB), Jaylen Moody (LB), Patrick Surtain DB, and Jaylen Waddle (WR)

Waddle named SEC Freshman of the Week

Waddle was named the SEC Freshman of the Week. During his debut against Louisville, Waddle returned four punts for 80-yards and caught three passes for 66-yards.

Opening Day Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa’s two touchdowns thrown against Louisville equal the most for an opening day starting quarterback during the Nick Saban era. AJ McCarron and John Parker Wilson threw for a pair of touchdowns against Michigan (2012) and Clemson (2008), respectively. Tagovailoa’s 227 passing yards against the Cardinals ranks No. 3 for an opening night starter in the Saban era.

Most career starts for Alabama going into week two

Ross Pierschbacher - Offensive line - 43 (2nd game at center)

Jonah Williams - Offensive Line - 30

Jalen Hurts - Quarterback - 28

Damien Harris - Running Back - 27

Lester Cotton - Offensive Line - 19

Hale Hentges - Tight End - 19

12 Tide Graduates going into the season for Alabama

Keaton Anderson, Josh Casher, Ronnie Clark, Johnny Dwight, Hale Hentges, Austin Jones, Derek Kief, Christian Miller, Jamey Mosley, Richie Petition, Ross Pierschbacher, and Deionte Thompson.

New Coaches This Season

Tosh Lupoi - New defensive coordinator

Mike Locksley - New offensive coordinator

Dan Enos - Associate head coach and quarterbacks coach

Pete Golding - Inside Linebackers

Craig Kuligowski - Associate head coach and defensive line

Josh Gattis - Receivers

Karl Scott - Defensive Backs

Jeff Banks - SPT/Tight Ends

Non-offensive touchdowns in the Saban ERA

2018 - 2

2017 - 2

2016 - 15

2015 - 10

2014 - 1

2013 - 7

2012 - 3

2011 - 5

2010 - 4

2009 - 4

2008 - 9

2007 - 1

Grades for Freshmen

In case you missed it, Rivals.com has teamed with Pro-Football Focus. This partnership will allow our staff to bring you incredibly detailed stats on your Alabama Crimson Tide. Today, we take a look at how the freshmen graded out during week one against Louisville.

Jaylen Waddle (WR) 23 plays/78.7

Waddle was named the SEC Freshman of the week. Waddle recorded three receptions for 66-yards and also returned four punts for 80-yards.

Ale Kaho (LB), 5 plays/68.4

Kaho arrived late in fall camp after transferring from Washington and has really turned heads. He recorded three tackles last Saturday.

Josh Jobe (DB), 11 plays, 65.4

Now 6-foot-1 and 191-pounds, Jobe got his feet wet against Louisville. He faced four rushing plays and seven in coverage.

Jaylen Moody (LB), 5 plays/61.0 (only special teams)

Moody is a player that the coaches really like and he played only special teams Saturday against Louisville. He played four plays on punt return and one on kickoff return.

Cameron Latu (LB), 1 play/60.2

At 6-foot-5 and 246 pounds, Latu played one play against Louisville where he showed support helping stop a run by Louisville.

Slade Bolden (WR), 4 plays/60.0

Bolden played in four plays, each play was a run play. He was graded 59.8 on run block sport.

Skyler DeLong (P), 3 pays/60.0 (only special teams)

Skyler DeLong replaces four-year starter J.K. Scott who is now with the Green Bay Packers. DeLong punted three times for 109-yards which is a 36.3 average.

Patrick Surtain DB, 32 plays/59.1

Surtain saw the most snaps out of any freshmen on Alabama’s team Saturday against Louisville. Hi tackle grade was 76.5 and faced 23 plays where he had to be in coverage. He was targeted four times and allowed two receptions for 23-yards

Jerome Ford RB, 2 plays 56.1

Game 1 vs. Louisville: 2 snaps | Grade of 56.1

Ford carried the football against Louisville two times for four yards. His longest rush was 3-yards.

Eyabi Anoma (LB) 9 plays 55.5

Anoma played nine snaps against Louisville and in eight of the nine plays he rushed the quarterback.