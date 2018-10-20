

Game Details No. 1 Alabama @ Tennessee Saturday, October 20, at 2:30 p.m. CT TV: CBS Play by play: Brad Nessler, Analyst: Gary Danelson, Sideline: Jamie Erdahl Line -28.5 Last Week Alabama defeated Missouri 39-10 Tennessee defeated Auburn 30-24 Inside The Series Alabama vs. Tennessee aka “The Third Weekend in October” will be the 101st time that the two teams have met. Alabama has won the last 11 meetings between the two teams, including a 49-10 win in the Tide’s last visit to Knoxville in 2016. Nick Saban is 13-1 in his career against Tennessee, including an 11-0 mark at Alabama. Eastern Streak Alabama has defeated 22 SEC East opponents in a row dating back to 2010 when South Carolina defeated the Crimson Tide 35-21. The 22 wins include a 4-0 record in SEC Championship games. Friendly confines of Bryant Denny Stadium Alabama has won their last 38 of 39 (23 straight) games at home in its stadium. The last loss came on September 19, 2015, against Ole Miss, before that, Alabama had not lost a home game since 2012 when they lost to Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide won 24 in a row from 1971 to 1974. Saban vs. Former Assistants Alabama’s matchup with Tennessee will be the 15th meeting and the third this season between Tide head coach Nick Saban and one of his former assistants. Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt was a member of Alabama’s staff under Saban from 2007-2012 and 2016-2017. Saban is 14-0 all-time against his former staffers during his tenure at Alabama.

Unranked, no problem

Alabama has defeated 79 consecutive unranked teams in a row under head coach Nick Saban. Alabama’s last loss against an unranked team was against Auburn in 2007 losing to the Tigers 17-10. 500 yards in total offense for a UA Record seventh game in a row Alabama has racked up more than 500-yards in total offense for seven games in a row, which is a Crimson Tide record Alabama has won 132 games since 2008 The Crimson Tide have won 132 games since 2008 under Nick Saban which is the most in FBS. In 2008, Alabama won 12 games, in 2009 they were a perfect 14-0, in 2010 they were 10-3, in 2010 and in 2011 they were 13-1, 11-2 in 2013, 12-2 in 2014, and 14-1 in both 2015 and in 2016, and this past season they were 13-1. Points off Turnovers Alabama’s scoring differential is 38.5points per game and have scored 90 points off 16 opponent giveaways this season. The defense has accounted for 28 points on four interceptions returned for touchdowns. Non-Offensive touchdowns in the Saban ERA 2018 - 6 (4 interceptions for TDs, KR, and PR for TD) 2017 - 2 2016 - 15 2015 - 10 2014 - 1 2013 - 7 2012 - 3 2011 - 5 2010 - 4 2009 - 4 2008 - 9 2007 - 1 Getting to the quarterback Through seven games, Alabama has 23 sacks, Senior Isaiah Buggs leads the team with 7.5. The 23 total sacks leads the SEC. Interceptions Alabama has intercepted the football 12 times this season which is 2nd in the Country. Saivion Smith leads the team with 3 interceptions. Shyheim Carter, Xavier McKinney, and Deionte Thompson each have two interceptions. Tua Watch Tagovailoa is the highest rated passer in the nation. He leads all passers in ESPN’s total QBR metric at 97.7 (out of 100) and his 153.37 NFL passing rating is the highest among all FBS quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts. He has thrown for 1,760-yards with 21 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

Tua in the Red-Zone Alabama has scored 20 touchdowns on 24 red-zone possessions with Tagovailoa at quarterback and is averaging a touchdown every 7.73 plays with him in the game. Opening drives for Tua Tagovailoa has led Alabama to a touchdown on each of the Crimson Tide’s seven opening drives this season. Four of those drives have lasted three plays of less. Jerry Jeudy leads the Nation The sophomore leads the Nation with an average of 27.2 yards per reception and is second in the country with 9 touchdown catches this season. Drives under a minute Eighteen of the Crimson Tide’s scoring drives this season have lasted less than a minute with nine lasting less than a minute. First half scoring Through six games, Alabama is outscoring the competition at the half 268-44. Alabama has played 13 true freshmen This season 13 true freshmen for Alabama played. Eyabi Anoma (LB), Slade Bolden (WR), Skyler DeLong (P), Jerome Ford RB, Josh Jobe (DB), Ale Kaho (LB), Cameron Latu (LB), Jaylen Moody (LB), Patrick Surtain DB, Jaylen Waddle (WR), Xavier Williams (WR), Stephon Wynn (DL), Emil Ekiyor (OL) Most career starts for Alabama going into week five Ross Pierschbacher - Offensive line - 49 Jonah Williams - Offensive Line - 36 Damien Harris - Running Back - 33 Lester Cotton - Offensive Line - 25 12 Tide graduates this season Keaton Anderson, Josh Casher, Ronnie Clark, Johnny Dwight, Hale Hentges, Austin Jones, Derek Kief, Christian Miller, Jamey Mosley, Richie Petition, Ross Pierschbacher, and Deionte Thompson. New coaches this season Tosh Lupoi - New defensive coordinator Mike Locksley - New offensive coordinator Dan Enos - Associate head coach and quarterbacks coach Pete Golding - Inside Linebackers Craig Kuligowski - Associate head coach and defensive line Josh Gattis - Receivers Karl Scott - Defensive Backs Jeff Banks - SPT/Tight Ends 2018 Coaching Staff Players of the Week Week 1 Offense: Tua Tagovailoa, Jonah Williams Defense: Deionte Thompson, Quinnen Williams Special Teams: Keaton Anderson, Josh Jacobs, Jaylen Waddle Week 2 Offense: Najee Harris, Ross Pierschbacher, Tua Tagovailoa Defense: Isaiah Buggs, Raekown Davis, Deionte Thompson, Quinnen Williams Special Teams: Joseph Bulovas Week 3 Offense: Damien Harris, Jerry Jeudy, Jonah Williams Defense: Christian Miller, Deionte Thompson, Quinnen Williams Special Teams: Joseph Bulovas, Josh Jacobs Week 4 Offense: Damien Harris, Irv Smith, Tua Tagovailoa Defense: Isaiah Buggs, Anfernee Jennings, Dylan Moses Special Teams: Joseph Bulovas, Henry Ruggs III Week 5 Offense: Jalen Hurts, Ross Pierschbacher, Henry Ruggs III Defense: Raekwon Davis, Trevon Diggs, Christian Miller Special Teams: Jaylen Moody, Jaylen Waddle Week 6 Offense: Damien Harris, Jerry Jeudy, Tua Tagovailoa Defense: Deionte Thompson, Quinnen Williams Special Teams: Jaylen Moody Week 7 Offense: Josh Jacobs, Jerry Jeudy, Jedrick Wills Defense: Christian Miller, Saivon Smith, Quinnen Williams Special Teams: Joseph Bulovas, Josh Jacobs Freshmen Breakdown Player/Games Played/Games Started Eyabi Anoma/6/0 Slade Bloden/1/0 Skyler DeLong/5/5 Emil Ekiyor/1/0 Jerome Ford/4/0 Josh Jobe/7/0 Ale Kaho/7/0 Cameron Latu/2/0 Jaylen Moodly/7/0 Patrick Surtain/7/4 Jaylen Waddle/7/0 Xavier Williams/1/0 Stephon Wynn/2/0

