What you need to know: Alabama Crimson Tide football @ Ole Miss
Game Details
No. 1 Alabama (2-0) @ Ole Miss (2-0)
Saturday, September 15 at 6:00 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN
Play by play: Sean McDonough, Analyst: Todd Blackledge, Sideline: Holly Rowe
Line: -22 Alabama
Over/Under: 71
Last Week
Alabama defeated Arkansas 57-7
Ole Miss defeated Southern Illinois 76-41
How Alabama and Ole Miss stack up
Alabama’s offensive grade: 91.7
Ole Miss’ defensive grade: 74.8
Ole Miss’ offensive grade: 93.0
Alabama’s defensive grade: 91.1
Source: Pro Football Focus
Inside The Series
66th meeting overall between the two teams. Alabama leads the series 49-11-2. In Oxford, Alabama leads 6-4 after vacations and forfeits. Last year, Alabama defeated Ole Miss 66-3 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. During Alabama’s last visit to Oxford, the Crimson Tide had to rally back from 21 points down to edge out Ole Miss 48-43.
Unranked, No problem for Nick Saban
Following Alabama’s 51-7victory over Arkansas State, Alabama has defeated 75 consecutive unranked teams which is the longest active streak in FBS history. The streak dates back to December 30, 2007, when Alabama defeated Colorado in the Independence Bowl.
Alabama has won 127 games since 2008
The Crimson Tide have won 127 games since 2008 under Nick Saban which is the most in FBS. In 2008, Alabama won 12 games, in 2009 they were a perfect 14-0, in 2010 they were 10-3, in 2010 and in 2011 they were 12-1, 11-2 in 2013, 12-2 in 2014, and 14-1 in both 2015 and in 2016, and this past season they were 13-1.
Forced turnovers
Alabama’s defense has forced at least one turnover in 44 of its last 46 games dating to the start of the 2015 season.
Alabama has played 11 true freshmen
This season 1 true freshmen for Alabama played. Eyabi Anoma (LB), Slade Bolden (WR), Skyler DeLong (P), Jerome Ford RB, Josh Jobe (DB), Ale Kaho (LB), Cameron Latu (LB), Jaylen Moody (LB), Patrick Surtain DB, Jaylen Waddle (WR), and Xavier Williams (WR) | Complete freshmen grades
Most career starts for Alabama going into week three
Ross Pierschbacher - Offensive line - 44 (3rd game at center)
Jonah Williams - Offensive Line - 31
Damien Harris - Running Back - 28
Lester Cotton - Offensive Line - 20
Hale Hentges - Tight End - 20
12 Tide graduates this season
Keaton Anderson, Josh Casher, Ronnie Clark, Johnny Dwight, Hale Hentges, Austin Jones, Derek Kief, Christian Miller, Jamey Mosley, Richie Petition, Ross Pierschbacher, and Deionte Thompson.
New coaches this season
Tosh Lupoi - New defensive coordinator
Mike Locksley - New offensive coordinator
Dan Enos - Associate head coach and quarterbacks coach
Pete Golding - Inside Linebackers
Craig Kuligowski - Associate head coach and defensive line
Josh Gattis - Receivers
Karl Scott - Defensive Backs
Jeff Banks - SPT/Tight Ends
Non-Offensive touchdowns in the Saban ERA
2018 - 3
2017 - 2
2016 - 15
2015 - 10
2014 - 1
2013 - 7
2012 - 3
2011 - 5
2010 - 4
2009 - 4
2008 - 9
2007 - 1
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Watch | Deep dive on Tagovailoa
Drop Backs: 40
Attempts: 35
Completions: 25
Completion %: 71.4
Yards: 452
Yards Per Attempt: 12.9
Touchdowns: 6
Sacked: 2
Overall Offensive Grade: 90.9
Passing Grade: 88.2
Rushing Grade: 76.3
Top 5 Highest graded offensive player for Alabama going into week three (Min. 50 snaps)
1. Tua Tagovailoa - QB - 90.9
2. Jonah Williams - LT - 87.8
3. Najee Harris - RB - 83.3 | History on Najee' hurdles
4. Lester Cotton - LG - 82.7
5. Jerry Jeudy - WR - 79.8
Source: PFF
Highest graded defensive player for Alabama going into week three (Min. 50 snaps)
1. Deionte Thompson - S - 92.3
2. Quinnen Williams - DT - 91.5
3. Raekwon Davis - DE - 78.7
4. Shyheim Carter - CB - 78.4
5. Saivion Smith - CB - 76.0
Source: PFF