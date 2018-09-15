Game Details



No. 1 Alabama (2-0) @ Ole Miss (2-0)

Saturday, September 15 at 6:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Play by play: Sean McDonough, Analyst: Todd Blackledge, Sideline: Holly Rowe

Line: -22 Alabama

Over/Under: 71

Last Week

Alabama defeated Arkansas 57-7

Ole Miss defeated Southern Illinois 76-41

How Alabama and Ole Miss stack up

Alabama’s offensive grade: 91.7

Ole Miss’ defensive grade: 74.8

Ole Miss’ offensive grade: 93.0

Alabama’s defensive grade: 91.1

Source: Pro Football Focus

Inside The Series

66th meeting overall between the two teams. Alabama leads the series 49-11-2. In Oxford, Alabama leads 6-4 after vacations and forfeits. Last year, Alabama defeated Ole Miss 66-3 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. During Alabama’s last visit to Oxford, the Crimson Tide had to rally back from 21 points down to edge out Ole Miss 48-43.

Unranked, No problem for Nick Saban

Following Alabama’s 51-7victory over Arkansas State, Alabama has defeated 75 consecutive unranked teams which is the longest active streak in FBS history. The streak dates back to December 30, 2007, when Alabama defeated Colorado in the Independence Bowl.

Alabama has won 127 games since 2008

The Crimson Tide have won 127 games since 2008 under Nick Saban which is the most in FBS. In 2008, Alabama won 12 games, in 2009 they were a perfect 14-0, in 2010 they were 10-3, in 2010 and in 2011 they were 12-1, 11-2 in 2013, 12-2 in 2014, and 14-1 in both 2015 and in 2016, and this past season they were 13-1.

Forced turnovers

Alabama’s defense has forced at least one turnover in 44 of its last 46 games dating to the start of the 2015 season.

Alabama has played 11 true freshmen

This season 1 true freshmen for Alabama played. Eyabi Anoma (LB), Slade Bolden (WR), Skyler DeLong (P), Jerome Ford RB, Josh Jobe (DB), Ale Kaho (LB), Cameron Latu (LB), Jaylen Moody (LB), Patrick Surtain DB, Jaylen Waddle (WR), and Xavier Williams (WR) | Complete freshmen grades

Most career starts for Alabama going into week three

Ross Pierschbacher - Offensive line - 44 (3rd game at center)

Jonah Williams - Offensive Line - 31

Damien Harris - Running Back - 28

Lester Cotton - Offensive Line - 20

Hale Hentges - Tight End - 20

12 Tide graduates this season

Keaton Anderson, Josh Casher, Ronnie Clark, Johnny Dwight, Hale Hentges, Austin Jones, Derek Kief, Christian Miller, Jamey Mosley, Richie Petition, Ross Pierschbacher, and Deionte Thompson.

New coaches this season

Tosh Lupoi - New defensive coordinator

Mike Locksley - New offensive coordinator

Dan Enos - Associate head coach and quarterbacks coach

Pete Golding - Inside Linebackers

Craig Kuligowski - Associate head coach and defensive line

Josh Gattis - Receivers

Karl Scott - Defensive Backs

Jeff Banks - SPT/Tight Ends

Non-Offensive touchdowns in the Saban ERA

2018 - 3

2017 - 2

2016 - 15

2015 - 10

2014 - 1

2013 - 7

2012 - 3

2011 - 5

2010 - 4

2009 - 4

2008 - 9

2007 - 1

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Watch | Deep dive on Tagovailoa

Drop Backs: 40

Attempts: 35

Completions: 25

Completion %: 71.4

Yards: 452

Yards Per Attempt: 12.9

Touchdowns: 6

Sacked: 2

Overall Offensive Grade: 90.9

Passing Grade: 88.2

Rushing Grade: 76.3

Top 5 Highest graded offensive player for Alabama going into week three (Min. 50 snaps)

1. Tua Tagovailoa - QB - 90.9

2. Jonah Williams - LT - 87.8

3. Najee Harris - RB - 83.3 | History on Najee' hurdles

4. Lester Cotton - LG - 82.7

5. Jerry Jeudy - WR - 79.8

Source: PFF

Highest graded defensive player for Alabama going into week three (Min. 50 snaps)

1. Deionte Thompson - S - 92.3

2. Quinnen Williams - DT - 91.5

3. Raekwon Davis - DE - 78.7

4. Shyheim Carter - CB - 78.4

5. Saivion Smith - CB - 76.0

Source: PFF