Day 3 of SEC Media Days will feature Alabama head coach Nick Saban along with running back Damien Harris, offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher, and linebacker Anfernee Jennings. Our staff will provide written articles and video features throughout the rest of the week.

Timeline for today

8:40-8:55 a.m. - Bill Hancock - Executive Director of College Football Playoffs

9:00-1:15 p.m. Mississippi State and Tennessee speak to media

1:30-5:45 p.m. Alabama and Missouri speak to media

MacArthur Trophy

Note: At 4:30 p.m. The College Football Hall of Fame will host a ceremony to award Nick Saban with the MacArthur Trophy. The Trophy has been award to every college football national championship team since 1959 by the National Football Foundation. It's 400 ounces of pure silver designed by the Tiffany & Co.

