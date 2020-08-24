A week of fall camp is now in the books. Four practices down, 16 more to go until Alabama enters its game week for the season opener at Missouri on Sept. 26.

While reporters aren’t provided access into practice in the midst of the pandemic, Zoom calls with Alabama coaches and players have helped paint a picture of where the Crimson Tide stands at the moment. While some questions have been answered, there’s still a lot more we’re looking to find out about Alabama roughly a month before its first game.

Today, we’ll look at five things we learned so far before continuing the discussion Tuesday with five things we are hoping to find out for the future.