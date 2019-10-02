Nick Saban said his approach for Alabama’s open week is to “use these days as an opportunity to improve and get better.” After a lackluster practice Tuesday , Saban said he saw improvements in both energy and execution following Wednesday’s practice. Here’s a look at some of the other things we’ve learned about the team as it continues its first of two open weeks this season.

Saban provided updates on two injured freshmen Wednesday, stating the team is taking a limited approach with defensive tackle D.J. Dale (knee) and holding kicker/punter Will Reichard (hip) out until he receives a further evaluation Monday.

Dale started and played in 39 snaps last week against Ole Miss. However, the 6-foot-3, 308-pounder has been dealing with a patellar tendon strain he suffered against Southern Miss. He was not seen at either of the two media viewing periods at practice this week.



“He practiced one day, and then we didn’t practice him today,” Saban said. “He’ll probably practice again tomorrow or maybe Friday. We’re kind of doing that with several of our guys this week.”

Reichard missed last week’s game against Ole Miss after suffering a pulled hip flexor when he accidentally kicked the tee during a kickoff against Southern Miss. While his status is unknown, Alabama is optimistic the freshman can return in time for its game at Texas A&M on Oct. 12.

“We’re kind of holding him out this week until Monday,” Saban said. “We think he should be ready for next game but these things are all day-to-day and nobody can predict exactly how these things are going to heal up. We’ll find out on Monday.”

There were several other players who appeared to be limited during Wednesday’s practice including receiver Henry Ruggs III (hip), outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee) and offensive linemen Jedrick Wills Jr. and Chris Owens. However, none of those players were included in Saban’s injury report.