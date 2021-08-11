What we learned from Nick Saban’s second press conference of fall camp

With Will Reichard returning from a perfect season, there’s no question who Alabama’s placekicker will be this year. The rest of the Crimson Tide’s special teams unit is a bit of a work in progress. Wednesday, Saban provided some insight on one aspect of the unit when he was asked who might feature as the Tide’s returners.

“We’re trying to develop some punt return guys,” Saban said. “JoJo [Earle] has been really good at that and shown some promise doing it. Ja’Corey Brooks has shown some promise doing it, fielding the ball doing a good job. Slade [Bolden] did it last year so he’s reliable to be able to do it.”