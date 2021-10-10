What we learned: Failure to finish cost Alabama against Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On paper, Alabama’s offensive effort should have been enough to earn a victory instead of the 41-38 defeat it suffered to Texas A&M on Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide outgained the Aggies by 143 yards and converted 50 percent of its third-down attempts in a game where quarterback Bryce Young threw for a career-high 369 yards and running back Brian Robinson Jr. accounted for 207 yards of total offense. However, when it mattered most, Alabama’s attack failed to finish drives.

Alabama made six trips to the red zone during Saturday’s shootout, scoring on five of them. Unfortunately for the Tide, two of those drives saw the offense advance inside the Texas A&M 10-yard line only to end up with three points.

Down 31-24 early in the fourth quarter, the Tide was forced to trot out its field-goal unit as it stalled at the Aggies 9-yard line. After forcing a three-and-out the following possession, Alabama drove down the field, giving itself the chance to go ahead with a first-and-goal from the 3-yard line. From there, the Tide was frustrated again as Young’s first-down pass to John Metchie III lost a yard before two consecutive incompletions sent kicker Will Reichard out for another easy try.

“We threw incomplete passes,” Saban said of Alabama’s red-zone struggles. “We had guys open. We ran a bad route. A guy picked the ball off. We had some drops in critical situations. ... So I don’t know that anything went wrong. We just didn’t execute. We didn’t throw and catch the ball like we needed to. We didn’t run it effectively enough.

“Some of those situations, you could say if we could run the ball effectively in those situations maybe we wouldn’t have those issues throwing it. So you could second-guess everything that didn’t work, but the issue is we just didn’t execute.”

There are other reasons for Alabama’s defeat. The Tide allowed four sacks, gave up a special teams touchdown and couldn’t get enough stops on defense. However, had Alabama punched the ball in the end zone just one of those two times, it probably would have wound up on the other side of the scoreboard.

The same can be said about Young’s costly interception in the second quarter. Facing a third-and-goal from the 1-yard line, the quarterback saw his pass to tight end Jahleel Billingsley picked off by Texas A&M’s Demani Richardson, sending the Tide away with nothing to show for a 74-yard drive.

“I’ve just gotta do a better job, make better decisions, better reads, getting us into better plays,” Young said. “That’s something that we talk about a lot. It’s inexcusable. Whenever we are in the red zone, run or pass, we can’t turn it over. That’s something I have to improve on. We wanna score touchdowns. We didn’t do that enough today, and at the end of the day, that’s my fault. That falls on me. There’s a lot of stuff I could have done differently.”

Heading into Saturday, Alabama ranked second in the SEC, converting touchdowns on 20 of 27 (74 percent) of its red-zone appearances.