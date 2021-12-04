What we learned: Alabama's line had Bryce Young's back against Georgia

ATLANTA — Days after taking a beating during a taxing win at Auburn, Bryce Young spoke confidently of an Alabama offensive line facing criticism from seemingly every other direction. Despite taking seven sacks during the Iron Bowl, the Crimson Tide quarterback expressed belief in his blockers, stating he had “all the trust in the world” in them heading into a matchup against the nation’s top defense in Georgia.

Saturday, the offensive line responded by having Young’s back, keeping him clean while paving the way to No. 3 Alabama’s 41-24 upset over No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

On paper, Saturday’s matchup figured to be a long night for Young. Alabama’s line was coming off a dismal performance against Auburn in which it allowed Young to be sacked seven times and hurried on eight more occasions. The Tide went into the SEC Championship game, allowing an average of 2.92 sacks per game. That didn’t bode well in a matchup against a Georgia defense entering the day tied for fifth nationally with 41 sacks over 12 games.

However, Young shouldn’t be feeling too many aches when he gets out of bed Sunday morning. Alabama didn’t allow a single sack against Georgia, allowing its sophomore quarterback the time to set an SEC Championship Game record with 461 total yards and four combined touchdowns. Young also set the SEC Championship Game record for passing yards with 421 as he completed 26 of 44 passes and threw for three touchdowns without an interception.

“I think the offensive line really answered the challenge that we put to them in terms of them being more physical in this game,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said.. “They probably prepared a little better than I've ever seen them all season long in terms of studying the guys they had to block and the things they had to do.”

Young, who earned MVP honors following the game, was equally impressed, attributing his success to the blocking he receive up front.

“That was everything,” Young said. “Obviously, that's a great front, a great defense, and we knew that coming in. I [the offensive line] they just kept hearing it and hearing it. Like Coach said, they accepted the challenge, and they really stepped up to the plate in the biggest moment in the season. All the success that we have offensively, it always starts up front.

“People try to only say negative things about offensive lines in general and about our O-line, but you don't understand that every time there's a positive play, whether it's the run game, the pass game, whatever it is, nothing starts without our O-line. They did an amazing job today. They stepped up to the plate. And I'm happy to have the guys that I do.”