TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama has plenty to work on heading into its final tune-up before SEC play. The No. 2 Crimson Tide (2-0) is currently a seven-touchdown favorite for this week’s matchup against Lousiana-Monroe (1-1). However, Saturday’s 3 p.m. CT matchup inside Bryant-Denny Stadium will be more about establishing consistency than worrying about the scoreboard.

Here are a few things to watch for heading into the matchup.