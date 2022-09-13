TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama has plenty to work on heading into its final tune-up before SEC play. The No. 2 Crimson Tide (2-0) is currently a seven-touchdown favorite for this week’s matchup against Lousiana-Monroe (1-1). However, Saturday’s 3 p.m. CT matchup inside Bryant-Denny Stadium will be more about establishing consistency than worrying about the scoreboard.
Here are a few things to watch for heading into the matchup.
What will we see from the WRs?
For 47 minutes last weekend, Alabama’s receiving corps had virtually nothing to show for itself.
When the Crimson Tide took the field down 16-10 with 12:55 remaining against Texas, its receivers had accounted for just catches — a 13-yarder from Kobe Prentice, a 2-yarder from Jermaine Burton and a completion to Traeshon Holden that lost a yard. Things got better from there as the unit recorded a combined 10 receptions for 95 yards over Alabama’s final three possessions to help prevent the upset. Still, slow starts like that won’t be sustainable against tougher competition next month.
