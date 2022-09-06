TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama graded out well during its season-opening blowout over Utah State, but it will face a much more difficult test this weekend when it travels out to the Lone Star State for a much-anticipated matchup against Texas. The Crimson Tide (1-0) is currently a 20-point favorite over the Longhorns (1-0) for Saturday’s 11 a.m. CT kickoff inside Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Here are five things to watch heading into the matchup.
Heisman showdown
A lot may change before December, but Saturday’s game will feature two of this season’s Heisman Trophy frontrunners in reigning winner Bryce Young and Texas running back Bijan Robinson.
Young currently has the second-best odds to take home this season’s hardware, as VegasInsider lists him at +350, behind only Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (+300). Young is coming off a six-touchdown performance against Utah State where he completed 18 of 28 (64.3%) passes for 195 yards and five scores while adding 100 yards and finding the end zone once on the ground. He’ll be up against more talent this week but could still put up big numbers against the Longhorns, who ranked No. 99 nationally in scoring defense (31.1 points per game) and No. 100 in total defense (425.6 yards per game) last season.
