TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama graded out well during its season-opening blowout over Utah State, but it will face a much more difficult test this weekend when it travels out to the Lone Star State for a much-anticipated matchup against Texas. The Crimson Tide (1-0) is currently a 20-point favorite over the Longhorns (1-0) for Saturday’s 11 a.m. CT kickoff inside Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Here are five things to watch heading into the matchup.



