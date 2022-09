TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After beginning conference play with a comfortable 55-3 victory over Vanderbilt, No. 2 Alabama will head into hostile territory this week as it faces its first SEC road test of the season with a trip to No. 20 Arkansas. The Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 in the SEC) is currently a 17-point favorite over the Razorbacks (3-1, 0-1) who are coming off a heartbreaking loss to Texas A&M.

Here are a few things to watch for heading into the matchup.