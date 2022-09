TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It wasn’t a perfect non-conference slate for No. 2 Alabama by any means, but the Crimson Tide still heads into SEC without a blemish on its record. Alabama (3-0) is currently a 40.5-point favorite for this week’s matchup as it welcomes Vanderbilt (3-1) into Bryant-Denny for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff inside Bryant-Denny Stadium

Here are a few things to watch for heading into the matchup.