What we are watching for heading into Alabama’s season opener

Alabama running backs coach Robert Gillespie, left, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1). Photo | Alabama Athletics
Tony Tsoukalas
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the first time since 2011, Alabama won’t be traveling for its season opener. Instead of its typical neutral-site showcase, the Crimson Tide will kick off this year’s campaign against Utah State on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama is currently a 41.5-point favorite over the Aggies, who opened their season with a 31-20 victory over UConn last weekend.

Here are five things to watch heading into the matchup.

Alabama’s backs could run wild 

Thanks to Utah State's Week Zero opener, Alabama received a rare sneak peek of their opening opponent over the weekend. If that game is any indication of what the Crimson Tide can expect Saturday, Jahmyr Gibbs and company should be licking their chops.

Despite coming away with the win, Utah State allowed UConn to have its way on the ground as the Huskies gashed the Aggies for 245 rushing yards while averaging 6.3 yards per attempt. For perspective, UConn ranked No. 121 nationally last year, averaging just 3.16 yards per carry.

Things could get even uglier for Utah State this weekend when it goes up against an Alabama backfield that features five former Rivals100 members.

