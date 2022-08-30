Thanks to Utah State's Week Zero opener, Alabama received a rare sneak peek of their opening opponent over the weekend. If that game is any indication of what the Crimson Tide can expect Saturday, Jahmyr Gibbs and company should be licking their chops.

Despite coming away with the win, Utah State allowed UConn to have its way on the ground as the Huskies gashed the Aggies for 245 rushing yards while averaging 6.3 yards per attempt. For perspective, UConn ranked No. 121 nationally last year, averaging just 3.16 yards per carry.

Things could get even uglier for Utah State this weekend when it goes up against an Alabama backfield that features five former Rivals100 members.