What Tua Tagovailoa had to say during SEC Media Days
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa field questions from reporters on Wednesday during SEC Media Days. Tagovailoa talks about the loss to Clemson in the national title game, talks about his selfless receivers, and his relationship with Nick Saban.
