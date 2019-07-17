News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-17 11:18:33 -0500') }} football Edit

What Tua Tagovailoa had to say during SEC Media Days

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa field questions from reporters on Wednesday during SEC Media Days. Tagovailoa talks about the loss to Clemson in the national title game, talks about his selfless receivers, and his relationship with Nick Saban.

ICYMI: Nick Saban's Press Conference

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket  

Zf5hfxo74rz91xtlod1x
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket

Remember, Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com is a licensed realtor 

Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}