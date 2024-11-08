What to watch for in No. 11 Alabama's trip to No. 15 LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s postseason hopes hang in the balance ahead of this weekend's trip to the bayou. The No. 11 Crimson Tide (6-2, 3-2 in the SEC) will take on No. 15 LSU (6-2, 3-1) in what will essentially be an elimination game for the College Football Playoff.

According to the Caesars Sportsbook, Alabama is currently a 3-point favorite heading into Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. CT matchup inside Tiger Stadium. The Tide holds a 56-27-5 all-time record against the Tigers, including a 42-28 victory during last season’s game in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here’s what to watch for heading into this weekend’s matchup.