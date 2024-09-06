TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The weather forecast calls for clear skies during Saturday night’s matchup between No. 4 Alabama and South Florida. That’s already an improvement from last year’s meeting when the Crimson Tide slogged out an ugly 17-3 victory amidst what felt like a typhoon in Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

Alabama matchup following a dominating 63-0 win over Western Kentucky during its opener last week. South Florida is also coming off a Week 1 blowout after easily dismantling FCS foe Bethune-Cookman, 48-3. Here are five things we’ll be watching for when the two teams take the field inside Bryant-Denny Stadium at 6 p.m. CT Saturday.