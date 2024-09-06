Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 6, 2024
What to watch for in Alabama's Week 2 matchup against South Florida
circle avatar
Tony Tsoukalas  •  TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@Tony_Tsoukalas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The weather forecast calls for clear skies during Saturday night’s matchup between No. 4 Alabama and South Florida. That’s already an improvement from last year’s meeting when the Crimson Tide slogged out an ugly 17-3 victory amidst what felt like a typhoon in Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

Alabama matchup following a dominating 63-0 win over Western Kentucky during its opener last week. South Florida is also coming off a Week 1 blowout after easily dismantling FCS foe Bethune-Cookman, 48-3. Here are five things we’ll be watching for when the two teams take the field inside Bryant-Denny Stadium at 6 p.m. CT Saturday.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement