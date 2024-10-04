Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 4, 2024
What to watch for in Alabama's trip to Vanderbilt
circle avatar
Tony Tsoukalas  •  TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@Tony_Tsoukalas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Rat traps have been placed around No. 1 Alabama’s facility in an attempt to keep the Crimson Tide focused heading into this week’s trip to Vanderbilt. Coming off a thrilling win over Georgia, the Tide will look to avoid falling victim to a trap game as it travels to take on the Commodores on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CT inside Nashville’s FirstBank Stadium.

Alabama (4-0, 1-0 in the SEC) is currently a 13.5-point favorite over Vanderbilt (2-2, 0-1). The Commodores began their season by upsetting Virginia Tech before rolling to a blowout victory over Alcorn State. However, they suffered a trap-game loss to Georgia State in Week 3 before falling to Missouri in overtime the following week. Alabama is 63-18-4 against Vanderbilt and has won the last 23 games between the two programs.

Here’s what to watch for heading into the weekend.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS