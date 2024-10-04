What to watch for in Alabama's trip to Vanderbilt

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Rat traps have been placed around No. 1 Alabama’s facility in an attempt to keep the Crimson Tide focused heading into this week’s trip to Vanderbilt. Coming off a thrilling win over Georgia, the Tide will look to avoid falling victim to a trap game as it travels to take on the Commodores on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CT inside Nashville’s FirstBank Stadium.

Alabama (4-0, 1-0 in the SEC) is currently a 13.5-point favorite over Vanderbilt (2-2, 0-1). The Commodores began their season by upsetting Virginia Tech before rolling to a blowout victory over Alcorn State. However, they suffered a trap-game loss to Georgia State in Week 3 before falling to Missouri in overtime the following week. Alabama is 63-18-4 against Vanderbilt and has won the last 23 games between the two programs.

Here’s what to watch for heading into the weekend.