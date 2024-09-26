TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The most anticipated date on the schedule is just days away. After having a week off to regather itself, No. 4 Alabama will open SEC play against No. 2 Georgia on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The top-five matchup will play host to ESPN’s College GameDay and serve as a rematch of last year’s SEC Championship Game when the Crimson Tide took down the Bulldogs 27-24 inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama has won eight of its last nine meetings against Georgia but enters Saturday’s matchup as a 2-point underdog, according to the Caesars Sportsbook. That marks the first time the Tide hasn’t been favored in Bryant-Denny Stadium since a 2007 loss to LSU.

Here’s what to watch for heading into the weekend.